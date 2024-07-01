SZA Shows Off Her Gymnastics Skills In Friendly Competition With Simone Biles Ahead Of The Paris Olympics

This combination photo shows gymnast Simone Biles at the United States Gymnastics Olympic Trials June 30, 2024, in Minneapolis, left, and SZA at the iHeartRadio Music Awards April 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo)

Four-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter SZA shows off her athletic abilities during a friendly handstand contest with celebrated gymnast Simone Biles, during an NBC promo spot released on Monday

The two-minute video opens with SZA, a former gymnast, meeting Biles, the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic and world championship history, for the first time at the World Champions Centre training facility in Spring, Texas, owned by Biles’ family.

“It’s my dream to talk to you… I was so hyped… because you’re like my wildest dreams,” SZA says in the video, to which Biles responds, “Thank you.”

Biles asks SZA about her transition from sports to music, and she reveals that singing was a “hidden talent” for her.

“When it was clear to me that I wasn’t going to be a national gymnast, I was like ‘OK, let me see what else I can do and be good at,’” said SZA. The singer was heavily involved in gymnastics for more than a decade before she reached music stardom.

“I needed something I could be competitive at,” SZA continued.

When SZA went into her handstand, Biles thought she was practicing until the singer firmly held her stance for a few seconds.

“Oh, she’s practicing. Wait, that’s good,” said Biles, who applauded SZA’s skills.

Both then went into their handstands at the same time. About 15 seconds in, Biles’ feet dropped first to the mat, first making SZA the winner.

“That was so good,” said Biles.

“That was so difficult,” SZA added.

Joseph Lee, SVP of Creative Marketing for Sports & Entertainment at NBCUniversal, commented, “SZA and Simone’s mutual admiration for each other’s talents provide a preview of the incredible competition in store at the Paris Olympics. Their shared joy in being together shows the cultural excitement we will experience as we watch these athletes compete.”

As expected, Biles secured a spot on her third U.S. Olympic Team with an outstanding performance at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials. She aims to become the first woman to win two Olympic all-around titles since Věra Čáslavská of Czechoslovakia in 1964 and 1968. She also has a chance to tie or break the record for Olympic gold medals won by a U.S. woman in Paris this summer.

Paris, the City of Lights, will host the summer games for the third time. For the first time, the games will take place amid iconic Parisian landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, the Palace of Versailles, and the Place de la Concorde. The 2024 Paris Olympics begins on July 26.