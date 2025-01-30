Louis Vuitton Races Into History With Major Formula 1® Partnership

Luxury is hitting the fast lane in a major way.

Louis Vuitton, the iconic fashion house beloved for its monogrammed masterpieces, just announced a groundbreaking 10-year partnership with Formula 1®, marking one of the most significant fashion-meets-motorsport collaborations in recent history.

The partnership, announced today in Paris, positions Louis Vuitton as an Official Partner of Formula 1® and makes the luxury powerhouse the Title Partner of the upcoming Formula 1® Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix 2025 in Melbourne. This means the brand’s signature style will be prominently featured trackside throughout the racing season – a first for the fashion house at any sporting event.

But this isn’t just about logos on a race track. The partnership celebrates the shared values of innovation, craftmanship, and the relentless pursuit of excellence between these two legendary brands. Louis Vuitton will bring its signature touch to victory celebrations with specially designed Trophy Trunks, handcrafted at their historical atelier in Asnières, France. Each trunk will feature the iconic LV monogram with unique color schemes for different races.

“I am immensely proud of this partnership between Louis Vuitton and Formula 1 with our shared ambition to always strive for innovation, craft and precision,” says Pietro Beccari, Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton. “The synergy of our two worlds is echoed in the savoir faire of our ateliers and garages, artisans, and engineers, while celebrating the outstanding performance of champion drivers around the world.”

This latest move adds to Louis Vuitton’s impressive portfolio of sports partnerships. The luxury house has already made its mark in various prestigious sporting events, creating trophy trunks for the FIFA World Cup™, the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, and the America’s Cup. The brand previously dipped its toes into Formula 1® through a partnership with the Automobile Club de Monaco from 2021-2024.

Formula 1® President and CEO Stefano Domenicali emphasized the significance of this collaboration, stating, “This is an incredible partnership bringing together two of the world’s leading brands. The synergies between our organizations are exceptional, with our mutual focus on innovation, creativity, and the pursuit of excellence.”

The partnership kicks off at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 16, 2025, where Louis Vuitton will showcase its presence during key moments, including the opening ceremony and podium celebration, continuing its signature message that “Victory travels in Louis Vuitton.”