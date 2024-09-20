The Eastside Golf Invitational Proves That Golf Is Truly Everyone’s Game

Under the warm September sun at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, NJ, the Eastside Golf Invitational felt like a historic moment in the making. With sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline, Black athletes, celebrities, and business leaders gathered on the pristine fairways not just to play, but to redefine what golf can look like.

The Invitational, presented by Mercedes-Benz USA, was more than just a sporting event—it was a statement on inclusivity, luxury, and the power of representation. Stars like Anthony Anderson, Terrence J, Angie Martinez, CC Sabathia, and Victor Cruz came out to support, adding their voices to the growing chorus that golf is truly “Everyone’s Game.”

Erica J. Bolden, Head of Diversity and Inclusion for Mercedes-Benz USA, has been a driving force behind this groundbreaking partnership with Eastside Golf, a brand founded by Olajuwon Ajanaku and Earl Cooper. Both former collegiate athletes, Ajanaku and Cooper launched Eastside Golf with a mission to make the sport more accessible to communities of color. Their iconic logo—a Black man mid-swing in jeans and a sweatshirt—quickly became a symbol of cultural fusion, blending streetwear with a sport that has long been the domain of the elite.

“When we first connected with Eastside, we knew it was about more than just sponsoring an event,” Bolden said. “We wanted to help them create real, lasting change, and golf was a powerful way to do that. This partnership is about much more than branding—it’s about reshaping the way people view this sport and who has a place in it.”

The relationship between Eastside Golf and Mercedes-Benz USA goes beyond the surface level of sponsorship. Bolden emphasized the importance of building long-term, sustainable change within the communities they serve. “Everything I do in the community, I want to make sure it’s mutually beneficial. I don’t want it to be just a sponsorship where we slap our logo on something and leave,” she explained.

This partnership not only uplifts Black athletes and entrepreneurs but also opens doors for future generations. Mercedes-Benz has supported Morehouse College’s golf team and has provided scholarship funding for students interested in the sport. “We’ve made it clear that we’re creating a pipeline for talent,” Bolden said. “There are internships, scholarships, and even emergency funding to ensure students don’t lose their opportunity to succeed.”

Liberty National Golf Course, with its world-class facilities and iconic backdrop, has hosted prestigious events like the PGA Tour. But the sight of Black golfers, celebrities, and entrepreneurs enjoying the course was groundbreaking in a sport where diversity has lagged. For decades, golf has been synonymous with exclusivity, a world that seemed far removed from the lived experiences of many Black athletes and fans. Yet, this Invitational was a bold statement that the time for change has arrived.

The roots of exclusion in golf run deep. From the days when Charlie Sifford and Althea Gibson fought for their place on the course, to Tiger Woods shattering barriers, the sport has struggled with diversity. But Ajanaku and Cooper are part of a new wave of innovators pushing the sport into uncharted territory. Mercedes-Benz, with its legacy of luxury and innovation, saw the vision and aligned itself with Eastside Golf to make a real impact.

The day of the Invitational was electric. Celebrities and participants strolled the course, joking with one another, but the camaraderie was layered with purpose. Eastside Golf, which began as a vision between two friends, is now making waves in an industry that has historically been slow to change. “I love seeing how diverse it is now,” Bolden remarked, taking in the scene. “Founded by two Black men, initially thinking about the Black community, but now expanding beyond that. This is what makes the partnership so special—it’s everyone’s game now.”

The Invitational wasn’t just a golf tournament; it was a cultural shift. Eastside Golf’s signature apparel, from fitted hats to polo shirts that celebrate Black culture, was worn by attendees with pride, a walking billboard for what the brand represents. But as Bolden pointed out, it’s the growth of the brand and its continued focus on giving back that sets it apart. “They started small, but now their ambassadors are everywhere, and they continue to give back. That’s the part I love most—they haven’t lost sight of where they came from.”

By the end of the day, the significance of the event was undeniable. Black athletes, influencers, and executives had reclaimed a space that had often felt off-limits. “This is how you have a sustained impact—you have to engage, feel it, and be there,” Bolden said. “And we’re just getting started.”

Looking to the future, Bolden sees even bigger things for Eastside Golf. “I’d love to see more women involved in the game. And with the speed at which Eastside has grown, I know we’re going to see even more progress. This partnership is about more than just golf—it’s about shifting the culture.”

As the sun set on Liberty National (with a closing performance by rapper, Fabolous), the Eastside Golf Invitational wasn’t just remembered for its celebrity participants or luxury setting. It was about the power of representation and the future of Black excellence in golf. Together, Eastside Golf and Mercedes-Benz USA are proving that the game isn’t just for the elite—it’s for everyone.