Young, Gifted, And Paid: Coco Gauff Is 2024’s Highest-Paid Female Athlete

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – NOVEMBER 09: Coco Gauff of the United States holds the Billie Jean King Trophy in front of the King Abdullah Financial District after her three set victory against Qinwen Zheng of China in their Women’s Singles Final match during Day 8 of the 2024 WTA Finals Riyadh as part of the Hologic WTA Tour at King Saud University Indoor Arena on November 09, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Coco Gauff is no stranger to making history.

At just 20 years old, the tennis phenom is not only dominating on the court but also redefining what it means to be a modern athlete. In 2024, Gauff earned a staggering $30.4 million, cementing her status as the highest-paid female athlete of the year.

Let that sink in—$30.4 million.

Gauff’s earnings come from a combination of prize money and endorsements, and she’s excelling at both. On the court, she had a record-breaking year, highlighted by her dramatic win at the WTA Finals. The three-hour match was a testament to her grit, resilience, and undeniable talent. That victory came with a $4.805 million paycheck—the largest payout in WTA history. Over the year, she earned $9.4 million in total prize money, showcasing that her skillset is unmatched in women’s tennis right now. Gauff’s focus, energy, and ability to rise to the occasion have become her hallmarks, earning her widespread respect in the sport.

But the real story of Gauff’s financial dominance lies in her off-court moves. She’s a marketer’s dream, blending athletic excellence with cultural relevance. Major brands like Rolex, Bose, Wheaties, Naked Juice, and Carol’s Daughter have tapped into her appeal. These partnerships aren’t just lucrative—they reflect Gauff’s values and the image she’s cultivated—authentic, grounded, and empowering. The young star has proven time and again that she’s more than an athlete, she’s a brand of her own, one that resonates far beyond the tennis world. She’s showing that being a champion means winning on and off the court, while also staying true to her identity.

It’s no coincidence that tennis continues to lead the way for women in sports earnings. Historically, the sport has been one of the few where women achieve parity—or at least come close—with their male counterparts. Icons like Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka paved the way, and now Gauff is carrying the torch forward. Her rise speaks to a larger trend of young athletes understanding their worth, both on and off the field, and demanding a seat at the table. By consistently using her platform for good, she’s demonstrating that athletes can wield influence in ways that extend far beyond their sport.

What makes Gauff’s story even more remarkable is how she’s handled the spotlight. In a career that’s been in the public eye since she burst onto the scene at Wimbledon in 2019, Gauff has managed to stay grounded. She’s vocal about issues that matter, from racial and social justice to gender equality, proving that she’s not just here to play tennis but to make an impact.

Coco Gauff’s $30.4 million year is more than a financial milestone—it’s a cultural moment. It’s about breaking barriers, setting new standards, and showing the world what’s possible when talent meets opportunity.