Beauty, Brains & Ball: A'ja Wilson Inks One Of The Largest Nike Deals In Women’s Basketball History

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 29: A’ja Wilson attends the 2024 WSJ Magazines Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on October 29, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

A’ja Wilson is, and will forever be that girl.

And not only is the world (i.e. brands) finally starting to take notice, they’re also reflecting it with their dollars.

The Las Vegas Aces forward recently inked a six-year contract extension with Nike, making it one of the most lucrative deals for a women’s basketball player in history.

The agreement comes months after she announced her signature shoe, A’One, which will be released this spring ahead of the 2025 WNBA season.

“It’s been incredible working with Nike toward a dream of having my collection, and it really is an honor to take this next step and become a Nike signature athlete,” Wilson said earlier this year in a statement. “From my logo to the look of the shoe and the pieces throughout the collection, we’ve worked to make sure every detail is perfectly tuned to my game and style.”

While the details around the exact amount that Wilson will be receiving in her new extension, just know, she’s laughing all the way to the bank.

The answer to the question 💅🤭 pic.twitter.com/WgXSDMmbwE — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) May 11, 2024

With the WNBA hotter than ever, all the girls have all been on fire this year. Iowa-star turned WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark signed an eight-year deal worth a reported $28 million with Nike earlier this year, while USC star JuJu Watkins also extended her own deal with the brand in October. In May, the New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu released her second signature shoe, the Sabrina 2.

“I hope when girls wear this shoe, they believe in themselves,” said Wilson. “I want them to hopefully lace them up, feel powerful and understand that nobody can stop them from their dreams. Set those goals high. Go get them — that’s the biggest thing.”

The South Carolina alum and former national champion made history in 2024 by setting new league records for scoring and rebounding in a single season. She became the first player ever to surpass 1,000 points in a single season, wrapping up the year with an astonishing 1,021 points.