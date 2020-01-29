With so many streaming services available, it’s nearly impossible to wade through all the options. So, we’ve picked a few titles coming to major streaming services in February that we think might interest you.

From classic titles like Purple Rain to Hulu’s upcoming Zoe Kravitz-led remake High Fidelity, there’s sure to be something for everyone.

01 NETFLIX: Purple Rain - February 1 Next month, celebrate late icon Prince with a viewing of his seminal work Purple Rain. Photo by Warner Brothers/Getty Images 02 HULU: For Colored Girls - February 1 This 2010 adaptation of Ntozake Shange's 1975 original choreopoem features a stacked cast including Janet Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Phylicia Rashad, Kerry Washington, Loretta Devine and more. Lionsgate 03 AMAZON: Magic Mike - February 1 Magic Mike gyrates its way onto Amazon Prime Video in February. Photo by Claudette Barius / Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. 04 HULU: John Q - February 1 This 2002 drama starring Denzel Washington follows Washington's John Quincy Archibald as he holds a hospital emergency room hostage when his insurance won't cover his son's heart transplant. New Line Cinema 05 NETFLIX: Black Hollywood: They've Gotta Have Us - February 5 This BBC Two miniseries examines the progress of Black actors in Hollywood and how Black life has changed in front of and behind the cameras. The series features stars like John Boyega, Ruth E. Carter , Barry Jenkins and Carmen Ejogo. Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney 06 NETFLIX: Love Is Blind - February 13 From the producers of Married at First Sight comes a new reality dating series hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey. Ten-part series Love is Blind sees singles disconnecting from the outside world and looking for love without ever setting eyes on their potential partners. After making meaningful connections, singles then become engaged and meet their fiancé's for the first time. The cameras later follow the couples as they re-enter the real world where their love will be tested. Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images 07 HULU: High Fidelity - February 14 This Hulu Original sees Zoe Kravitz starring in a series inspired by the film of the same name. High Fidelity follows Kravitz's Rob, a record store owner and music-obsessive living in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Hulu 08 AMAZON: Hunters - February 21 This Amazon Original series, set in New York City in 1977, follows a group of Nazi hunters who seek to bring a group of Nazis to justice and thwart their plan to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. Photo by Christopher Saunders/Amazon Studios, Prime Video 09 NETFLIX: Gentefied - February 21 This upcoming Netflix original follows three Latinx cousins working through their differences in order to keep their grandfather's taco shop afloat in gentrifying Los Angeles. Netflix 10 NETFLIX: Babies - February 21 Filmed over three years, this Netflix documentary explores the journey from newborn to toddler and the miracle of life through the work of pioneering scientists. Netflix 11 NETFLIX: All The Bright Places - February 28 Justice Smith stars alongside Elle Fanning in this adaptation of Jennifer Niven's best-selling novel. All The Bright Places follows Violet Markey (Fanning) and Theodore Finch (Smith), who change each other's lives forever. Netflix

