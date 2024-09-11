WATCH | Samuel L. Jackson On How ‘Fight Night’ Captures The Essence Of Atlanta

In this exclusive interview with ESSENCE, Samuel L. Jackson delves into his portrayal of Frank Moten, the notorious “Black Godfather,” in Peacock’s thrilling series, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.

Set against the backdrop of 1970s Atlanta, the series captures the city’s rich history and gritty essence as it tells the true story of the infamous armed robbery that unfolded during Muhammad Ali’s legendary comeback fight. Jackson, who is a Morehouse graduate, brings a deeply personal connection to the role, embodying a complex figure whose actions forever altered the fate of Georgia’s capital city.