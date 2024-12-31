Rick Ross Blends Luxury And Lyricism At The Atlanta Symphony Hall

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 29: Rapper Rick Ross performs during Rick Ross: A Holiday Affair With The Atlanta Pops Orchestra at Atlanta Symphony Hall on December 29, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Rick Ross delivered an unforgettable set at Atlanta Symphony Hall on December 29th with Rick Ross: Holiday Affair, a night where hip-hop and orchestral music merged in spectacular fashion. The Miami rap icon, known as “The Biggest Boss,” shared the stage with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra, under the skilled direction of conductor Michael Giel. The event showcased Ross’ legendary catalog, reimagined with orchestral arrangements, providing a once-in-a-lifetime event for all who were fortunate enough to witness.

The atmosphere inside the building was electric. Attendees, decked out in holiday formal attire, added a glamorous touch to the occasion. Shortly after 8:15 pm, Ross took the stage, donning a forest green tuxedo, mink coat, and a cane fit for royalty. With DJ Nasty setting the tone during intermission and Jorel “JFly” Flynn enhancing the live music experience, every aspect of the evening exuded sophistication and grandeur.

The show was divided into two acts, each featuring a curated selection of the artist’s greatest hits. ACT ONE opened with “Everyday Hustle,” setting the tone for what would be an exhilarating night. Songs like “FUCKWITHMEYOUKNOWIGOTIT,” “I’m Not A Star,” and “Hard In The Paint” highlighted the rapper’s commanding stage presence, while tracks like “Magnificent” and “Diced Pineapples” brought an introspective feel to the set. The instrumentation elevated these already iconic records, bringing a new dimension to crowd favorites like “Hustlin’,” which concluded the first act with thunderous applause.

Following a brief intermission, ACT TWO began with the explosive “BMF,” and the energy continued with hits like “MC Hammer,” “Stay Schemin’,” and “Here I Am.” The standout moment of the evening came when Atlanta native CeeLo Green joined Ross on stage for the first live performance of “Tears of Joy.” The heartfelt collaboration, supported by the orchestra, was a powerful testament to Ross’ ability to blend raw emotion with musical brilliance.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 29: Rick Ross and CeeLo Green perform during Rick Ross: A Holiday Affair With The Atlanta Pops Orchestra at Atlanta Symphony Hall on December 29, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Ross closed the show with “Type A Ni**a,” featuring Nino Breeze, an emerging emcee from his Maybach Music label. The performance felt like a full-circle experience, as the MMG CEO passed the torch to the next generation of talent. Before bidding the crowd farewell, Ross took a moment to acknowledge his mother and sister in attendance, adding a personal touch to an already intimate evening.

The event’s concept and theme were crafted by Opus World Entertainment, with We Like To Party ATL bringing the vision to life through expert event design. Drawing inspiration from set designs and photos, the team was supported by SAP Lighting and Out The Box by Anastasia Design’s exquisite floral arrangements.

Rick Ross: A Holiday Affair was more than a concert—it was a celebration of hip-hop’s evolution and the Miami native’s enduring legacy. By pairing his timeless catalog with the majestic sounds of the Atlanta Pops Orchestra, Ross demonstrated once again why he stands as one of the most captivating figures in the industry.