Quinta Brunson To Host 2023 Billboard Women In Music Awards Honoring Latto, Doechii, And More

Today, Billboard announced that Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning writer and actress Quinta Brunson will host the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards live on March 1 in Los Angeles, CA.

The annual event recognizes music’s rising and A-List artists, creators, producers and executives for their contributions to the industry and community. During this year’s ceremony, Billboard will highlight female powerhouses who are shaping the music landscape, presenting them with a series of honors. Grammy-nominated rapper and top 40 mainstay Latto will receive the Powerhouse Award, the up-and-coming Doechii will receive the Rising Star Award presented by Honda, and artists such as Ivy Queen, Lana Del Rey, and others, are also set to be celebrated.

“We’re thrilled to recognize these groundbreaking artists across genres and generations who are defining today’s sound – and paving the way for tomorrow’s women in music,” said Billboard Editorial Director Hannah Karp. “With the inspiring Quinta Brunson as our host, this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards is going to be an incredible night.”

Past recipients of a BWIM Award include entertainers such as Summer Walker, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, H.E.R., and Andra Day, along with legendary musicians like Mary J. Blige, Missy Elliott, and the late Aretha Franklin, who was presented with the Icon Award in 2014.

Additional honorees, including the 2023 Woman of the Year Award recipient, presenters performances, additional talent, and more, will be announced at a later date. The 2023 Women in Music Awards will also stream live; more details about the airing will be revealed soon.

The ceremony for the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards kicks off on Wednesday, March 1, at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, CA.