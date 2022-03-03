Stars Dazzled at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards, Hosted by Ciara

Last night, just after 6 pm, the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards kicked off at the YouTube Theater at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Ciara took center stage as host of the celebration, which shined the spotlight on powerhouse women in the industry.

The night’s honorees included H.E.R. (Impact Award), Summer Walker (Chartbreaker Award), Doja Cat (Powerhouse Award) and Saweetie (Game Changer Award), as well as Olivia Rodrigo (Woman of the Year), Gabby Barrett (Rising Star Award) Phoebe Bridgers (Trailblazer Award), Karol G (Rule Breaker Award) and legendary artist, Bonnie Raitt (Icon Award).

Along with the honorees, the theater was overflowing with some of music’s biggest stars and the industry’s highest-ranking executives. And the pink carpet was lit, of course. Take a look at how some of your faves shut down the step and repeat…