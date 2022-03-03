It’s official. Book your hotels, grab your tickets and assemble your crew because ESSENCE Fest is back!

After a two years of taking the Festival fully virtual, we’re returning to New Orleans in person to bring you our best one yet! Going down Thursday, June 30 – Sunday, July 3, the 27th ESSENCE Festival of Culture will be a multi-generational experience entrenched in culture, equity, and celebration, while continuing to focus on the positive economic impact to the City and Black-owned businesses.

Join your favorite names in music, fashion, business, beauty, politics and more at the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture! Click HERE to get your tickets now!

As we intentionally connect deeper within the City’s culture through both physical and select virtual experiences, we are excited to bring back new and returning activations, including concerts at the Superdome, Superlounges, ESSENCE Wellness House, ESSENCE Eats Food, Wine & Spirits Festival, the ESSENCE Gospel Experience, the ESSENCE Wealth & Power Stage, the ESSENCE Studios Screening Room, The Men’s Experience, The Marketplace, the ESSENCE Girls United Experience, ESSENCE Day of Service, ESSENCE E-Suite, The ESSENCE Tech Summit and more.



Proof of full Covid-19 vaccination is required to participate in ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ events.

“As the nation’s largest festival by per day attendance, the ESSENCE Festival of Culture is a staple that celebrates community and empowers equity. We are excited to welcome the family back live to New Orleans and thrilled to connect with more of our diasporic family through new digital experiences,” said ESSENCE CEO Caroline Wanga. “Whether it be those that have three years of outfits reflective of the Festival tradition that was disrupted by the pandemic, or those who will have their inaugural Festival experience in 2022 , all are invited to immerse in the crown jewel of culture known as the ESSENCE Festival of Culture. Our almost three-decade-relationship with the City of New Orleans has been critical to the fiber of the Festival and we fully recognize and appreciate the City and its citizens for all they do to create memorable experiences for all attendees. Lastly, it is critical that we understand that what we deliver with this Festival—live and virtually—also impacts Black economic inclusion. The ability to have those that benefit from this be Black businesses is my favorite manifestation of our 2022 Festival theme, ‘It’s The Black Joy for Me.’ See you in July.”

This year’s performance lineup is truly second to none, featuring some today’s biggest names in music including Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Kevin Hart, New Edition, The Isley Brothers, The Roots & Friends, Jazmine Sullivan, Summer Walker, D-Nice & Friends, Chloe x Halle and many more. Additional names and experiences to be announced soon.

For more information on tickets, access and updates on this year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture, visit www.essencefestival.com. See you in NOLA!

