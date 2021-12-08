‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Renewed For Season 3 At Starz,Brett Mahoney Named New Showrunner

The second chapter of the Power story will officially continue.

Starz has renewed Power Book II: Ghost for a third season, after its November 21st premiere exceedingly outperformed the ratings of its first season premiere. Ghost‘s fanbase has swelled to a fever pitch since its September 6, 2020 premiere, with the show ranking as the number one cable program among Black households, according to reporting from Starz.

Courtney A. Kemp is stepping away from the driver’s seat in the show’s third season. Former Empire showrunner and current Power Book II writer Brett Mahoney will take over as showrunner in the upcoming season. Kemp will continue to Executive Produce the program.

In addition to Empire, Mahoney has worked as a producer and writer on The Following and CSI: Miami among others.

Loading the player...

Power Book II: Ghost is the first series in the expanded Power “cinematic universe from executive producers Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

“The continued success and cultural resonance of the Power universe is unprecedented, and fans are clearly still hungry for more Power Book II: Ghost,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO at Starz. “We’re excited for the third season of the star-studded series to get into production early next year just ahead of the debut Power Book IV: Force, the fourth installment in the rapidly expanding franchise.”

When we spoke with Kemp ahead of the Season 2 premiere, she told us that when she put pen to paper to create the original iteration of Power, she never could have imagined that it would turn into the crime drama phenomenon it has become, garnering 4 spinoff series and inspiring more Black-led crime-driven tales to be picked up by the network.

“I was really just trying to write a good show, one script at a time. Then it hit, people enjoyed it, and I was fortunate,” she said of Power’s impact. “I often say, I’m not in the results business, so I could never have imagined this, but I feel very grateful.”