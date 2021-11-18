Stars Turned Up And Showed Out For Starz’s “Power Book II: Ghost” Premiere Event in NYC

The stars of Starz’ breakout hit sequel series Power Book II: Ghost brought glamour to New York’s SVA Theater on Wednesday night for the premiere of the crime drama’s second season.

Showrunner Courtney A. Kemp, stars Mary J. Blige, Michael Rainey, Jr., Paige Hurd, LaToya Tonodeo, Alix Lapri, Daniel Sunjata, Berto Colon, Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo and more stars from the Power franchise put their best foot forward on the black carpet to view episode one of the highly anticipated continuation of Tariq St. Patrick’s collegiate story.

Take a look at more of the looks from last night’s event:

01 Mary J. Blige 02 Michael Rainey, Jr. 03 Michael Rainey, Jr. & Mary J. Blige 04 Courtney A. Kemp, Mary J. Blige, Paige Hurd, Alix Lapri 05 Paige Hurd 06 LaToya Tonodeo 07 Berto Colon 08 Alix Lapri 09 Courtney A. Kemp 10 Joseph Sikora 11 Lovell Adams-Gray 12 Justin Marcel McManus 13 Shane Johnson 14 Daniel Sunjata 15 Gianni Paolo 16 Paris Morgan 17 Toby Sandeman 18 Paton Ashbrook 19 Jimmie Saito 20 Malcolm Mays 21 Zoe Whitford