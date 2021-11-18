Stars Turned Up And Showed Out For Starz’s “Power Book II: Ghost” Premiere Event in NYC

The stars of Starz’ breakout hit sequel series Power Book II: Ghost brought glamour to New York’s SVA Theater on Wednesday night for the premiere of the crime drama’s second season.
Showrunner Courtney A. Kemp, stars Mary J. Blige, Michael Rainey, Jr., Paige Hurd, LaToya Tonodeo, Alix Lapri, Daniel Sunjata, Berto Colon, Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo and more stars from the Power franchise put their best foot forward on the black carpet to view episode one of the highly anticipated continuation of Tariq St. Patrick’s collegiate story.
Take a look at more of the looks from last night’s event:
01
Mary J. Blige
02
Michael Rainey, Jr.
03
Michael Rainey, Jr. & Mary J. Blige
04
Courtney A. Kemp, Mary J. Blige, Paige Hurd, Alix Lapri
05
Paige Hurd
06
LaToya Tonodeo
07
Berto Colon
08
Alix Lapri
09
Courtney A. Kemp
10
Joseph Sikora
11
Lovell Adams-Gray
12
Justin Marcel McManus
13
Shane Johnson
14
Daniel Sunjata
15
Gianni Paolo
16
Paris Morgan
17
Toby Sandeman
18
Paton Ashbrook
19
Jimmie Saito
20
Malcolm Mays
21
Zoe Whitford