‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Renewed For A Second Season At Starz

Tariq St. Patrick is spending at least one more year in the trap. Deadline reports that the highly-anticipated Power spinoff Power Book II: Ghost has been renewed for a second season at Starz.

The show follows St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) balancing his college studies with the pressures of drug dealing to finance efforts to spring his mother, Tasha St. Patrick, from prison. After she was falsely accused of the murder he committed, Tasha could face the ultimate sacrifice if Tariq can’t manage to make enough to ensure her safety.

Along the way, he navigates the game with conditional help from queenpin Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige), and shady lawyer Clifford Smith (Method Man).

Power Book II: Ghost is the first spinoff from the network’s hit show Power. It became the network’s most watched new show after it premiered to 7.5 million multi-platform views in its first week. It also reached a record-breaking audience through the Starz app and reportedly increased the rate at which users signed up for access at a rate of 42%.

Executive producers Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson are reportedly expected to release three more spinoffs set in the Power universe, including Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Influence, and Power Book V: Force. Each of the spinoff series’ will come to life across the crime world and political spheres.

“The success of Ghost right out of the gate is a tribute to the quality of Courtney’s storytelling, the strength of the Power franchise and the loyalty of our incredible fans,” said Christina Davis, President of Programming at Starz.

“What Courtney, Curtis and their team have accomplished in creating the Power Universe is nothing short of extraordinary. It is a privilege to be able to continue the journey of Power with the audience and we look forward to delving deeper into this world in exciting new ways for many seasons to come.”

Congratulations to everyone in the Power universe!