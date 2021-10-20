Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan Take Stage for Advertising Week x YouTube Concert at The Apollo

R&B queens took to the historic Apollo stage to celebrate YouTube’s latest initiative, launching this week, to inspire advertisers to prioritize inclusivity in their investment strategies to connect with the next generation of diverse consumers.

YouTube kicked off their presence at Advertising Week in New York at the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem with a concert headlined by musical powerhouses: the queen of hip-hop soul herself, Mary J. Blige, and R&B soul songstress Jazmine Sullivan (who returned for the first time to Apollo stage in 23 years), along with a set from DJ D-Nice and performances from YouTube Black Voices artist Atlanta-based rapper and singer Yung Baby Tate and newcomer Dominican-Italian singer and songwriter YEИDRY.

Kicking off with keynote addresses from Global CEO of Advertising Week, Matt Scheckner, and Director of Black Music & Culture at YouTube, Tuma Basa, the concert was a celebration of powerful female voices and shook the room with high energy and crowd participation.

“Tonight, all of us have an opportunity as leaders in the advertising and media and marketing, technology industry to make a difference,” Scheckner told the audience in attendance. “Not only in our industry but, because of your influence, to broader society. And that’s to make our country a better place. That’s the opportunity all of us has as the keeper of brands and images.”

“Just like the Apollo, people come to YouTube to show the world what they’ve got, to get discovered, to blow up,” Basa said. “YouTube brings music to all corners of the world. We’ve seen emerging artists upload their first videos from their bedroom then go on to top the charts, headline world tours. That’s the power of YouTube.”

Check out the concert in full above and highlights of the show’s best moments below:

01 YEИDRY 02 Yung Baby Tate 03 Jazmine Sullivan 04 DJ D-Nice 05 Mary J. Blige & DJ D-Nice 06 Mary J. Blige