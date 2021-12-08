Stars Dazzled On The Red Carpet Of The 2021 E! People’s Choice Awards
By Rivea Ruff ·

E! presented the 46th annual People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday, and it was a star-studded affair all around. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the show featured fan-voted awards for over 40 categories across film, television, and music, and was broadcast live simultaneously on NBC and E! network.

New honorary icon awards were also handed out to stars like Christina Aguilera, voted Music Icon, Halle Berry, the People’s Icon, and Kim Kardashian who was named Fashion Icon.

The show also featured a performance from H.E.R., who took the stage to perform a tribute Marvin Gaye as 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of his groundbreaking album What’s Going On.

Celebrities across media and genres hit the scene dressed in their best late-fall style. Take a look at the glam on the red carpet below:

01
Cardi B
02
Halle Berry, Cardi B
03
Halle Berry
04
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson
05
H.E.R.
06
Porsha Williams
07
Lil Rel Howery
08
Susan Kelechi Watson
09
Kenan Thompson
10
Paris Jackson
11
Iman Shumpert
12
Carlacia Grant
13
Tyisha Adams
14
Garcelle Beauvais
15
Tracee Ellis Ross
16
Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps
17
Grasie Mercedes
18
Candice Patton
19
Jonathan Daviss
20
Laverne Cox
21
Karamo Brown