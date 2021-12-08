Stars Dazzled On The Red Carpet Of The 2021 E! People’s Choice Awards

E! presented the 46th annual People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday, and it was a star-studded affair all around. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the show featured fan-voted awards for over 40 categories across film, television, and music, and was broadcast live simultaneously on NBC and E! network.

New honorary icon awards were also handed out to stars like Christina Aguilera, voted Music Icon, Halle Berry, the People’s Icon, and Kim Kardashian who was named Fashion Icon.

The show also featured a performance from H.E.R., who took the stage to perform a tribute Marvin Gaye as 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of his groundbreaking album What’s Going On.

Celebrities across media and genres hit the scene dressed in their best late-fall style. Take a look at the glam on the red carpet below: