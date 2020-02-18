Kenan Thompson To Host 2020 White House Correspondents Dinner

Three years into the “presidency” of Donald Trump, the only thing we can do is laugh to keep from crying. Amid tensions with the current administration, thankfully we’ll be able to count on comedic relief at this year’s White House Correspondents Dinner.

Kenan Thompson, long-time Saturday Night Live cast member and Nickelodeon favorite, will serve as host of the April 25 dinner, to take place in Washington D.C.

The 2020 correspondents’ dinner will also feature entertainment from Hasan Minhaj, who hosts Netflix’s Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, for which he won a Peabody award in 2019. Minhaj also served as the entertainer at the correspondents’ dinner in 2017, when he worked as a comedy correspondent on The Daily Show.

Minhaj’s gig didn’t prohibit him from taking digs at the president previously, so we’re sure a few jokes will fly this time around as well.

“No one wanted to do this, so of course it lands in the hands of an immigrant,” he joked at one point.

“Kenan and Hasan are two of the most engaged and engaging entertainers in America. I’m thrilled they’ll help us celebrate the role of a free press in our democracy,” White House Correspondents’ Association President Jonathan Karl said in a statement Tuesday.

No word yet on whether Trump will attend the dinner. He has skipped the previous three WHCA dinners during his administration, unlike our forever President, Barack Obama.

