OWN Announces Special Super Soul Sunday With Oprah Winfrey And Alicia Keys

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

OWN is delivering a little something to get us through quarantine—a special Super Soul Sunday.

Today, fans can tune in for a special Facebook Live event, featuring an intimate one-on-one conversation between Oprah Winfrey and Grammy-winning artist Alicia Keys.

The conversation will see Keys opening up about her life and career, discussing her new book More Myself: A Journey, and dishing on how she and her family are handling the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event will go live today at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET. Fans can tune in on the Super Soul Sunday Facebook page as well as the OWN and Oprah Magazine pages and Keys and Winfrey’s Facebook pages.