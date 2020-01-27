Alicia Keys Laid Her Edges With This $7 Product For The Grammys

Photo: Getty

Alicia Keys looked like a ‘90s dream at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. The singer took to the stage to host the star-studded event donning coordinating pants sets, classic cornrows, and bedazzled baby hair.

Emerge hair artist Nai’vasha placed tiny Jennifer Behr crystals throughout the singer’s tresses, and she sculpted spirals along her hairline using a $7 hair gel we’ll be adding to our shopping carts.

Despite being under hot show lights, the Emerge Style Goals Definition and Control Hair Gel, kept the singer’s tendrils in place all night. And that’s a feat we don’t take lightly.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The medium-hold formula was made especially for coarse and curly hair, and you can get your hands on it at Target stores everywhere.

To keep your baby hairs in place, Nai’vasha recommends sealing the product with a blow dryer. “I prefer to use the dryer with the diffuser to seal the product into the desired style and fry the baby hairs in place—particularly when a client is doing a red carpet event,” she shared.

