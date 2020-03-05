Oprah Winfrey To Address ‘American Dirt’ Controversy On Apple TV+ Series

Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey will address the controversy surrounding Jeanine Cummins’ American Dirt during an episode of her Apple TV+ series, Oprah’s Book Club.

The media mogul, who chose the novel as part of her book club in January, will speak with Cummins and Latinx critics of American Dirt as she makes a trip to the US-Mexico border.

The episode will feature an in-depth conversation about representation in literature, and Winfrey has promised to seek out more diverse book club picks in the future.

“My latest book club selection, American Dirt, stirred up a lot of controversy,” Winfrey admits in a teaser shared to social media. “We face it head-on by confronting the tough questions…We can do this without having to silence anyone.”

The teaser also sees Winfrey speaking with Cummins along the southern border, posing the question, “We all know this is an inflammatory issue, why should we care?”

“There’s a humanitarian crisis going on and people just keep shopping as though it’s not happening,” she adds.

The episode premieres March 6 on Apple TV+.