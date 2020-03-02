Oprah Winfrey spent Sunday recovering from a recent fall that quickly went viral.

While discussing the importance of living a balanced life at her 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour, the 66-year-old media mogul tripped over her own feet in a pair of unfavorable high heels.

“Wrong shoes,” joked Winfrey after she got steady on her feet, causing the audience to break out into laughter.

Her longtime partner Stedman Graham sprinted to the stage right away to make sure his lady was actually OK before allowing her to finish her duties. Winfrey addressed the crowd barefoot for the rest of the show.

Did Oprah just fall? Over nothing? 👀 pic.twitter.com/dJW9pDTRiF — Stream My New Single “Trap Coat”!!! (@AbkTrauma) February 29, 2020

After her tumble, Winfrey posted a video of her guest Jennifer Lopez coming to visit her backstage.

“You were lit! In spite of my fall (which now becomes a meme), you brought me UP with your energy. Now I’m headed home to ice my knee and ankle,” she wrote in a caption on Instagram.

Later on her Instagram story, the former daytime talk show host made it clear that while she wished the incident hadn’t happened, she was in no way embarrassed.

“I just thought, okay I fell, everybody knows what falling is,” she said.

“I thought this was a great day in spite of the fall,” she continued. “But I picked myself up. I don’t know if it was something on the floor, or my foot twisted, or what. I had the indication I was going to fall before. And then, it just is what it is. It was a great, great day.”

On Sunday, Winfrey posted a picture of herself relaxing while elevating her leg. Along with clutching a newspaper, she was rocking some cozy sweats.

“Sunday reading and icing,” she wrote in the caption.

“Thank you all for your kind wishes. Yes I slipped on the stage and now I’m a meme. But so grateful to only be a little sore,” she continued. “Turning the day into @michelleobama calls #selfcareSunday.”

Glad you’re OK!