Inside John Legend’s Virtual Listening Session For ‘Bigger Love’
By Joi-Marie McKenzie ·

I envied the journalist nestled in her bed. Two others were at a brown desk under iridescent lights while another journalist had invited his two kids to join John Legend’s virtual listening session last week. I decided to turn my kitchen island into a makeshift studio to enjoy a private preview of the 11-time Grammy Award winner’s new album, Bigger Love.

The soulful R&B singer told journalists around the world (yes, there were even some checking in from Indonesia where the time was 8 a.m.) that he began working on his seventh studio album before COVID and before Black Lives Matter protests erupted in the U.S. and in more than 60 countries.

Legend, who was inside his own California home with his wife Chrissy Teigen and their two children, told us that he hoped Bigger Love would bring “some joy” to those struggling right now and “lift them up and bring them some love.”

It’s probably what makes Bigger Love so necessary right now. The Raphael Saadiq-produced album explores the full humanity of Blackness; the revolutionary ideas that we love, we smile, we groove, we keep going.

“We’ve seen so many images of Black Americans…in pain and in anger, but we also feel joy,” Legend said last week. “We also feel love and we also feel connection with our partners and loved ones. This album explores those feelings in depth.”

These folks were a part of most of the tracks on the album. One of my favorite musicians of all time, the soul god @raphael_saadiq executive produced the album with me. We’ve been working together since we wrote “Show Me” on Once Again. He produced all of my Christmas music over the past couple years and I loved working with his team so much that we kept going on this album. Most of the tracks feature work by @jamelleadisa (contracting musicians, arranging horns, playing horns, and more), @MixedByHumanz (mix engineer), @vermicelli_mustang (recording engineer) and Matt Jones (string arranger) and the @MattJonesOrchestra. All of the female backing vocals are by the talented women who tour with me, @natalieimani, @ayana_is and @itskerilee. #BiggerLove

While “Ooh Laa” is what the R&B singer calls “doo-wop meets trap,” another song that’ll bang in your car from the 16-track album is “I Do.” Legend collaborated with Anderson .Paak on the track, which also happens to be his kids’ favorite song. You’ll hear .Paak’s signature drums pretty easily.

If you’re looking for “Classic Legend,” (You know, the throaty R&B bops that’ll make you forget summer is just outside), listen to “Favorite Place,” “U Move I Move,” featuring Jhené Aiko, and my personal favorite, “Slow Cooker.”

Bigger Love is now available to stream everywhere now. 
