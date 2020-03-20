Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

John Legend has dropped his latest single, “Actions,” which he teased during an Instagram Live concert as part of the Together At Home series.

“Actions,” the follow-up to January’s “Conversations in the Dark,” is a reminder that when it comes to love, actions are often more important than words. The song also features a familiar sample, David McCallum’s “The Edge.”

Legend initially teased the new single as part of the World Health Organization and Global Citizen’s Together At Homes series, which sees artists performing live from the comfort of their homes as a way to encourage fans to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Other artists have included Chris Martin and Charlie Puth. Common will perform on Friday.

“Actions” is the latest single from Legend’s upcoming album, set to be released later this year.