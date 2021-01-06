Noma Dumezweni has been cast in the upcoming live-action remake of Disney’s Little Mermaid, according to Deadline.

The character Dumezweni will play in the film is a brand new role that was not present in the original version. No other information has been released about the part.

Little Mermaid will present the cartoon tale of a mermaid princess who risks her voice for a chance at humanity to life. It will feature the classic songs from the 1989 animated version alongside new songs composed by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Singer and actress Halle Bailey (Grown-ish) is staring as Princess Ariel and Melissa McCarthy (The Kitchen) will play her wicked Aunt Ursula.

Dumezweni has been acting for more than twenty years. Her previous credits include Mary Poppins Returns, Frankie, and Holby City. She starred in a West End production of Harry Potter and The Cursed Child for three years before securing her breakout role as the no-nonsense defense attorney Hayley Fitzgerald in The Undoing. The 51-year-old reportedly spent time in courtrooms observing the mannerisms of attorneys and defendants to add credibility to her portrayal.

As usual, Black Twitter recognized Dumezweni’s talent before Hollywood considered her franchise worthy. Her performance in the HBO series drew rave reviews, with one fan of the show tweeting, “Want to see Noma Dumezweni in every film from now on.”

You are facing the death penalty with serious evidence. Who are you hiring to save you?



Olivia Pope



Annalise keating



Haley Fitzgerald



#TheUndoing pic.twitter.com/3i0vZPFi7Z — “A trickle-down treat” (@Dartagnan_Llore) November 30, 2020

Also, still with me frm last night. In a cast of standouts, @MissDumezweni’s exceptional performance in #UndoingHBO STOOD OUT. I hung on her every word, look, side-eye. (And, I appreciate the meticulous attention to the tone, look, physicality of this brilliant Black woman atty). — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) November 30, 2020

Want to see Noma Dumezweni in every film from now on. — Ꭼ (@ericmass_) January 4, 2021

Noma Dumezweni from the Undoing.. she killed this role pic.twitter.com/IUOMXxlJKQ — Too many monikers (@Ralf_With_An_F) January 4, 2021

I’m a little behind but I just finished The Undoing on HBO…omg. Nicole Kidman, Noma Dumezweni and Lily Rabe are EXCEPTIONAL in it. I’m expecting lots of Emmy moms! — Randi (@RandiNikohl) January 4, 2021

noma dumezweni absolutely crushing this role in the undoing……. yes ma’am….. pic.twitter.com/n1u24hC2rb — heaven’s gate away team (@cassiopeia_522) December 31, 2020

I'm about to watch the finale and I've only noticed now that there's an African actress here. Noma Dumezweni was born in Swaziland after her SAn parents fled from the apartheid police.



She's brilliant in this, hope to see more of her on TV 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #TheUndoingHBO pic.twitter.com/GR87EOxTNV — IG: @kaysonwabe (@KaySonwabe) January 1, 2021

I WORSHIP NOMA DUMEZWENI WITH ALL MY EXISTENCE K — Delvirah Sabatini (@dheesabatini) January 4, 2021

Yes!!!!! @MissDumezweni was one of the best parts of #TheUndoing and I can’t wait to see her conquer more things. https://t.co/7cBueAaxQe — Julius (@jbridge4th) January 5, 2021

The premiere date for the live-action production has yet to be announced.