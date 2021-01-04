What’s Coming To Streaming Screens In January?

As theaters remain shut down, streaming services are flooded with more content than ever featuring the work of Black actors, directors, and writers. The new year has brought a number of titles across genres to a variety of platforms that connect to the Black experience.
If you finally made it through The Last Dance with bae, now you can curl up with a fresh multipart documentary about another sports legend. Missing the stellar costumes from Sylvie’s Love? Sink your teeth into a new period drama about Civil rights icons. Want to catch up on a season of a comedy you missed or revisit one of your favorite horror or romance flicks? The choice is yours. Take a look below for what’s coming to our personal screens this January.
01
Wanda Vision – Disney Plus – January 15
Teyonah Parris steps into the Marvel Universe as underappreciated hero Monica Rambeau in this new series. Watch the former lieutenant turned superhero absorb and distribute energy and run faster than the speed of light.
02
One Night In Miami – Amazon Prime – January 15
Cassius Clay joins Jim Brown, Sam Cooke and Malcom X gather in Miami at the peak of the Civil Rights Movement to consider the responsibility of successful Black men to support their communities.
03
Tiger – HBO Max- January 10
This two-part documentary follows the creation, destruction, and rebirth of golf icon Tiger Woods. It features unreleased footage and exclusive interviews with those familiar with his ascension and dethroning, including one of the women at the center of the scandal that almost cost him everything.
04
F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob Euphoria Special 2 – HBO Max – January 24
After Zendaya’s character Rue had her say in “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” Jules (Hunter Schafer) has the chance to tell her side of the story about their train station split.
05
The Little Things – HBO Max – January 29
Denzel Washington straps up to catch a serial killer in this thriller. We’re happy to see the legend get back into fighting form!
06
Love And Basketball – Hulu- January 1
Gina Prince-Bythewood’s Love & Basketball redefined romantic comedy when it was first released in 2000. Come for the longing stares and fly wardrobe choices. Stay for the killer soundtrack and hilarious Tyra Banks cameo.
07
Vampire In Brooklyn- Hulu – January 1
Desperate to continue his family’s line of Caribbean vampires, Eddie Murphy seeks a mate in Angela Basset in this dark comedy.
08
For The Love Of Jason Season 1 – UMC-January 1
When his long-term relationship goes south, a Black man enjoys the perks of single life. But when his friends begin settling down, he starts feeling the pressure to catch up.
09
Grown-ish Season 3B – Hulu- January 1
Zoey may be an upperclassman but life at CalU hasn’t gotten any easier for our little sis. See her try and balance her growing styling career with the demands of her coursework.
10
Chiwetel Ejiofor – HBO Max – January 14
A couple is forced to bunk together while braving the COVID-19 pandemic shortly after calling it quits. Watch Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Linda (Anne Hathaway) cope with the situation with a lot of wine and a touch of poetry.