New Music This Week: Jazmine Sullivan, Ari Lennox, Coi Leray And More

Happy Friday, folks. It’s the first Friday of October, and many of the top artists in hip-hop and R&B are starting the month off right with some amazing music.
Today, Jazmine Sullivan returns with her brand new single, “Stand Up,” which is set to be featured on the official soundtrack for the upcoming Till. Ari Lennox also hit the ground running this week with a new video for “POF,” Coi Leray drops the new video for “Fly S**t,” and Baby Tate shares the visual for “Do Better,” off of her new mixtape Mani/Pedi. New releases this week also include music from Alex Vaughn, Quavo and Takeoff, Kali, and more.
Check out today’s roundup of new music below.
01
Jazmine Sullivan – “Stand Up”
Jazmine Sullivan lends her powerful voice with “Stand Up”, her new single off the motion picture soundtrack to the upcoming film, Till. Listen to it HERE.
02
Jamila Woods – “Boundaries”
Jamila Woods is back with the new song “Boundaries.” The Blvk-produced song is Woods’ first solo single since 2020’s “Sula (Paperback).” Check it out HERE.
03
Alex Vaughn – ‘The Hurtbook’
Today, LVRN and rising R&B star Alex Vaughn releases her highly-anticipated EP, The Hurtbook. Stream the new project HERE.
04
Ari Lennox – “POF”
Earlier this week, the DMV-bred songstress returned with her latest offering from her new album, the official music video for “POF.” Watch the visual HERE.
05
Baby Tate – “Do Better”
Baby Tate shares the latest offering from her Mani/Pedi mixtape, the official video for “Do Better.” Watch it HERE.
06
Quavo & Takeoff – ‘Only Built For Infinity Links’
Today, Quavo & Takeoff – also known as Unc & Phew – release their new LP Only Built For Infinity Links. Check it out HERE.
07
Kali – “Bout U”
Earlier this week, the Georgia-bred emcee dropped her brand new “Bout U” single. Check it out HERE.
08
Kay Flock ft. Gucci Mane – “Geeked Up”
The Bronx rapper unveils a new single titled “Geeked Up,” featuring Gucci Mane and is produced by Project Kids. Watch it HERE.
09
DJ Mustard & Ty Dolla $ign ft. Lil’ Durk – “My Friends”
Mustard and Ty Dolla $ign have linked up for a new collaborative track titled “My Friends” featuring Lil’ Durk. Listen to it HERE.
10
Samaria – ‘Didn’t Start With You’
Today, The Bay Area singer uses vulnerability as a superpower on her new EP Didn’t Start With You. Stream it HERE.
11
Coi Leray – “Fly S**t”
Last weekend, Coi Leray dropped off the video for her NYFW single “Fly S**t.” Check out the visual HERE.
12
Fridayyy – “Don’t Give Up On Me”
Philadelphia native Fridayy releases his brand new single “Don’t Give Up On Me.” Listen to the song HERE.