New Music This Week: Jazmine Sullivan, Ari Lennox, Coi Leray And More

Ari Lennox, ‘POF’

Happy Friday, folks. It’s the first Friday of October, and many of the top artists in hip-hop and R&B are starting the month off right with some amazing music.

Today, Jazmine Sullivan returns with her brand new single, “Stand Up,” which is set to be featured on the official soundtrack for the upcoming Till. Ari Lennox also hit the ground running this week with a new video for “POF,” Coi Leray drops the new video for “Fly S**t,” and Baby Tate shares the visual for “Do Better,” off of her new mixtape Mani/Pedi. New releases this week also include music from Alex Vaughn, Quavo and Takeoff, Kali, and more.

Check out today’s roundup of new music below.