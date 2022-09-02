New Music This Week: Ari Lennox, Nicki Minaj, Latto And More

Happy Friday, folks – and welcome to the month of September. Even though the weather may be cooling down, many of your favorite artists are heating up in preparation for the music industry’s heralded fourth quarter.
Ari Lennox released a surprise EP earlier this week to hold fans over until she drops age/sex/location next Friday. Away Message is a short but sweet five songs, and features LVRN’s Summer Walker. Earlier this week, Latto shared the video for the popular single “It’s Givin,” which has guest appearances from Halle Bailey, Ella Mai, Angela Simmons, Angie Martinez, along with several others. Today’s list also includes music from Nicki Minaj, GloRilla, Kendrick Lamar, JID, and more.
Check out our roundup of new releases below.
01
Ari Lennox – ‘Away Message’
Yesterday, Lennox surprised her fans with Away Message, a five-song EP featuring the Summer Walker-assisted “Queen Space.” Stream the project HERE
.
02
Latto – “It’s Givin”
Latto returns with her latest visual from 777
, this time for the banger titled “It’s Givin.” Watch it HERE
.
03
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her song “Super Freaky Girl.” The song samples Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” Check it out HERE
.
04
Kendrick Lamar – “We Cry Together”
Kendrick Lamar has shared a new short film for “We Cry Together.” The six minute video directed by Jake Schreier, Dave Free, and Kendrick, features Taylour Paige. Watch it HERE
.
05
Babyface ft. Ella Mai – “Keeps On Fallin”
Babyface shared the latest effort from his forthcoming album, the official music video for “Keeps On Fallin,” featuring Ella Mai. Check it out HERE
.
06
GloRilla – “Blessed”
After flooding the streets with her smash-hit “F.N.F.,” GloRilla is back with a follow-up track titled “Blessed.” Stream the song HERE
.
07
JID – “Kody Blu 31”
Yesterday, the East Atlanta emcee released the new visual from The Forever Story
titled “Kody Blu 31.” Check it out HERE
.
08
The Game ft. Big Sean – “Stupid”
The Game released new visual from Drillmatic for “Stupid,” featuring Big Sean and produced by Hit-Boy. Watch it HERE
.
09
DJ Khaled ft. Future and SZA – “Beautiful”
Tuesday, DJ Khaled dropped the video for “BEAUTIFUL,” which features Future and SZA. Check it out HERE
.
10
Lil Baby – “Detox”
Lil Baby returns with a new single titled “Detox,” ahead of his untitled forthcoming album. Stream to track HERE
.
11
Freddie Gibbs ft. Moneybagg Yo – “Too Much”
Yesterday, Gibbs shared the lead single “Too Much” featuring Memphis MC Moneybagg Yo. The song is from his upcoming project set for release on September 30. Watch it HERE
.
12
French Montana – “Higher”
French Montana unveiled a new video for “Higher,” which samples Everton Blender’s “Ghetto People Song.” Check it out HERE
.