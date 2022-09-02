New Music This Week: Ari Lennox, Nicki Minaj, Latto And More

Happy Friday, folks – and welcome to the month of September. Even though the weather may be cooling down, many of your favorite artists are heating up in preparation for the music industry’s heralded fourth quarter.

Ari Lennox released a surprise EP earlier this week to hold fans over until she drops age/sex/location next Friday. Away Message is a short but sweet five songs, and features LVRN’s Summer Walker. Earlier this week, Latto shared the video for the popular single “It’s Givin,” which has guest appearances from Halle Bailey, Ella Mai, Angela Simmons, Angie Martinez, along with several others. Today’s list also includes music from Nicki Minaj, GloRilla, Kendrick Lamar, JID, and more.

Check out our roundup of new releases below.