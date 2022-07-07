Saturday night of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture’s concert series featured the past, present and future of R&B/Soul music.

With Tiffany Haddish and Kenny Burns commanding the stage, the hilarious duo introduced the extremely talented Summer Walker shortly before 9:30pm, on what became an amazing evening in New Orleans. The singer – who sported a beautiful baby bump – came out to her song “Say My Name,” which the crowd recited word for word. She also performed “Girls Need Love” and “Talk Yo Sh*t.”

After Walker finished her 30-minute set, the Grammy Award-winning songstress Jazmine Sullivan hit the ESSENCE Festival stage. Sullivan, who has had a successful 2022 thus far, opened with “Bust Your Windows,” before performing a cover of “Killing Me Softly.” Sullivan went to her Heaux Tales ensemble, singing “On It,” then paid tribute to her day one fans by bringing the audience back to her first single “Need U Bad.”

Haddish and Burns came back out for a bit to entertain the crowd before the legendary Patti LaBelle was slated to perform. The Philadelphia-born musician strutted out in a vibrant red outfit, reminding the crowd of why she has long been considered a fashion icon. LaBelle serenaded the audience with her timeless hits such as “Love, Need and Want You,” “If Only You Knew,” and “When You Talk About Love.” She then had a short jam session with her band and danced to Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s “The Next Episode.”

LaBelle then transitioned “Somebody Loves You Baby,” and “Lady Marmalade” right before one of the evening’s highlights occurred. Debbie Allen came on stage and danced with LaBelle in what became a powerful moment.

The different generations of R&B definitely showed up and showed out on the second night of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture. Walker, Sullivan, and LaBelle all showcased their amazing voices and flawless songwriting abilities. It was surely a night to remember!