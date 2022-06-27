Latto Brings Out Mariah Carey For A Surprise Guest Appearance At The 2022 BET Awards!

The 2022 BET Awards was stacked full of surprises. In addition to Brandy’s set with Jack Harlow, Marey Carey made a special appearance during Latto’s performance of the remix to “Big Energy.”

After beginning the show with her banger “It’s Givin,” Latto strutted down the stage, wowing the crowd with her flawless vocal ability while she rocked in unison with her dancers. She then went into her track “Big Energy,” and introduced the legendary Carey who stood behind a silhouetted veil.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Mariah Carey performs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Several people took to Twitter to voice their pleasure at one of the evening’s most exciting moments.

Latto won the night so far bringing the legend Mariah Carey out & literally giving her flowers!!!!! You love to see the connection between the generations — bevysmith (@bevysmith) June 27, 2022

Released back in September as the lead single for Latto’s sophomore album 777, the collaboration between Latto and Mariah Carey sampled Tom Tom Club’s 1981 single, “Genius Of Love,” and most recently Carey’s hit “Fantasy.” The song peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Latto’s first Top 40 hit.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Latto performs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

Academy Award-nominee Taraji P. Henson returned to host the annual award show, dubbed Culture’s Biggest Night, for the second year running. The BET Awards took place on Sunday, June 26, on BET at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and broadcasted live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.