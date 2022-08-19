New Music This Week: PJ Morton, DaniLeigh, Tink And More

Happy Friday, folks. The good people here at ESSENCE are back at it again to give you the best list of new music on the internet.
This week, Tank releases his final studio album R&B Money, which includes guest appearances from Chris Brown, J Valentine, Rotimi, and more. Missy Elliott connects with singer Anitta in the new video for “Lobby,” PJ Morton shares the new video for “Still Believe,” featuring Jill Scott and Alex Isley, and Snoh Aalegra puts a twist on a classic track with “Do 4 Love.” Our list today also includes music from Snoh Aalegra, Offset, DaniLeigh, The Lox, and more.
Take a look at your roundup of new music below.
01
Tank – ‘R&B Money’
Today, after over 20 years in the music industry, Tank shares his 10th and final album R&B Money
. The album includes features from Chris Brown, Alex Isley, Rotimi, and more. Listen to it HERE
.
02
PJ Morton – “Still Believe” ft. Jill Scott & Alex Isley
Over the weekend, Morton released the music video for the Jill Scott and Alex Isley-assisted “Still Believe,” from his latest album. Watch it HERE
.
03
DaniLeigh – “Heartbreaker”
Earlier this week, DaniLeigh released the new visual from My Side, titled “Heartbreaker.” Check out the video HERE
.
04
B.o.B. – ‘Better Than Drugs’
After a brief hiatus, the Atlanta native B.o.B. drops off his new album Better Than Drugs
. Stream the project HERE
.
05
Hit-Boy – “Fireproof”
Hit-Boy has been on a tear in recent years. Today, he drops the video for “Fireproof” Watch the visual HERE
.
06
Offset – “5 4 3 2 1”
Today, Offset returns with a brand new single “5 4 3 2 1,” set to appear on his upcoming solo album. Check it out HERE
.
07
Anitta ft. Missy Elliott – “Lobby”
The iconic Missy Elliott connects with singer Anitta in the new video for “Lobby.” Watch the video HERE
.
08
The LOX – “Terminator LOX”
The LOX dropped a new record titled “Terminator LOX,” from Public Enemy’s “Terminator X to the Edge of Panic.” Watch it HERE
.
09
Snoh Aalegra – “Do 4 Love”
Snoh Aalegra returned with a new song titled “Do 4 Love.” The release is a cover of Bobby Caldwell’s 1978 classic “What You Won’t Do For Love.” Listen to it HERE
.
10
Doe Boy ft. G Herbo – “Set It Off”
Earlier this week, Doe Boy and G Herbo connected in the new video for “Set If Off.” Check it out HERE
.
11
Tink – ‘Pillow Talk’
Executive produced by Hitmaka, Tink drops her highly-anticipated new album Pillow Talk
. The album features 2 Chainz, Fabolous, Muni Long, and more. Stream the project HERE
.
12
Larry June – ‘Spaceships on the Blade’
Today, Larry June releases his new album Spaceships on the Blade, which features 2 Chainz, Curren$y, The Alchemist, Syd, Babyface Ray, DUCKWRTH, and Herm Lewis. Check it out HERE
.
