New Music This Week: PJ Morton, DaniLeigh, Tink And More

Happy Friday, folks. The good people here at ESSENCE are back at it again to give you the best list of new music on the internet.

This week, Tank releases his final studio album R&B Money, which includes guest appearances from Chris Brown, J Valentine, Rotimi, and more. Missy Elliott connects with singer Anitta in the new video for “Lobby,” PJ Morton shares the new video for “Still Believe,” featuring Jill Scott and Alex Isley, and Snoh Aalegra puts a twist on a classic track with “Do 4 Love.” Our list today also includes music from Snoh Aalegra, Offset, DaniLeigh, The Lox, and more.

Take a look at your roundup of new music below.