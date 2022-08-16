Jill Scott’s Son Is A Whole Teenager Now And We Don’t Know Where The Time Went

Earl Gibson III/FilmMagic

If motherhood has taught me anything, it’s that these kids grow up way too fast. One minute they’re teeny little things, the next, they’re towering over you.

A recent star example of this is Jill Scott‘s son Jett. The 13-year-old was his mom’s plus-one to actress and producer Marsai Martin’s 18th birthday party, dubbed “Marsai’s Kingdom of Far Far Away” this past weekend in Los Angeles. Mother and son, who are pretty much twins, wore regal looks to the bash, accessorizing with crowns. Jett took pictures with Bel-Air star Jabari Banks and the birthday girl and fun was clearly had.

Still, we were stuck on the fact that we missed the memo that Jett had entered teenage life because it seems like just yesterday he was a little kid. When she picked up her Lady of Soul honor at the Soul Train Awards a few years ago, he still was.

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 06: Honoree Jill Scott (L) and Jett Hamilton Roberts attend the 2015 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 6, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images for BET)

But alas, that was 2015. It’s 2022 now, and as Jett has grown up, the singer has talked about raising a Black youth in the world we live in today.

“It’s terrifying because it doesn’t matter if you have, or you don’t,” Scott said to Jemele Hill on Hill’s Unbothered podcast. “All that matters is that you’re brown. That’s it.”

“Just to know that he will be on the road, just to know that he will be away from people that love him in a world that will decide whether he’s guilty of something because he’s brown. That’s terrifying,” she said of Jett learning to drive in the near future. “It makes me consider leaving this place often.”

Who can’t relate? For now though, Scott is still living in the States with her young’n, enjoying experiences with her son, like Martin’s celebratory soiree (and singing together — he has a great voice!). As a reminder, Jett is the singer’s son with her former drummer and ex-fiancé Li’l John Roberts. He was born in the spring of 2009.