Lil Baby and Snoh Aalegra To Headline 2021 Broccoli City Festival

Getty Images

At last, the light at the end of a very dark tunnel.

As many people across the nation continue to get vaccinated, our nation is seeing a glorious return to normalcy — and with that comes the return of one of our favorite pastimes: live events.

With that, Broccoli City has announced the official lineup for Broccoli City Festival 2021. The ninth annual edition of the organization’s flagship music festival in partnership with Live Nation Urban, will return to the newly redeveloped RFK Stadium Campus on Saturday, October 2, 2021 featuring performances by Lil Baby, Snoh Aalegra, Moneybagg Yo, Lucky Daye, Rubi Rose, Justine Skye, Soulection, Moechella and more.

“2020 was tough on everyone. From the disproportionate number of black lives lost as a result of COVID-19 to the tragic murders of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and countless others, it goes without saying that the black community was hit the hardest.” said Brandon McEachern and Marcus Allen, Founders of Broccoli City Festival. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Broccoli City (@broccolicity)

“Coming off of such a pivotal year where everyone is trying to capitalize on black culture, it’s more important now than ever before for us to protect these sacred spaces created by black people to authentically celebrate black culture,” they continue. “We’re happy to be back and look forward to Broccoli City Festival 2021 being the most authentic celebration of black culture, arts and music the industry has seen.”

For more information on Broccoli City and to purchase tickets, please visit www.BCFestival.com.