New Music This Week: Jazmine Sullivan, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg And More

Happy Friday, folks. Today’s roundup of new music spans across generations, as we see releases from your more established artists, today’s powerful players, along with the up-and-coming stars of tomorrow.
This week, we have a new video from Pusha T featuring Kanye West called “Diet Coke,” a collaboration between Saweetie and H.E.R., Mary J. Blige’s 14th studio album, and Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa released Stoner’s Night, their “joint” project that was announced late last Friday. Today’s list of drops also includes new material from Trae tha Truth, Snoop Dogg, Jazmine Sullivan and more.
Check out our weekly roundup of new music below.
01
Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’
Good Morning Gorgeous – the 14th studio album from Mary J. Blige – features Dave East, Anderson .Paak, Fivio Foreign, DJ Khaled and Usher. Listen to the new project HERE.
02
Pusha T – “Diet Coke”
Pusha T released the visuals for “Diet Coke,” a new song co-produced by Kanye West and 88-Keys. Watch the “Diet Coke” video HERE.
03
Saweetie Ft. H.E.R. – “Closer”
Yesterday, Saweetie shared “Closer,” the new single off her upcoming debut album Pretty Bitch Music. You can listen to the song featuring H.E.R. HERE.
04
Nicki Minaj Ft. Lil Baby – “Bussin”
Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby have released a new single for the second week in a row. The track, “Bussin,” follows “Do We Have a Problem?” Listen to it HERE.
05
Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales’
Jazmine Sullivan has followed up last year’s Heaux Tales with a new deluxe edition called Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales, which includes an interlude from Issa Rae and the previously released single “Tragic.” Listen to it HERE.
06
Future – “Worst Day”
Future returns with the visuals for his new song “Worst Day,” featuring Kevin Samuels. Watch the video HERE.
07
Snoop Dogg – ‘Bacc on Death Row’
Ahead of his upcoming Super Bowl performance this weekend, Snoop Dogg returns with his Bacc on Death Row project. The album features Nate Dogg, Nas, The Game, T.I., Uncle Murda, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Duval, Sleepy Brown, DaBaby, and more. Stream the album HERE.
08
Juicy J & Wiz Khalifa – ‘Stoner’s Night’
Last week, Juicy J announced a joint project with Wiz Khalifa – this week, it’s here. Listen to the 13 song project HERE.
09
Fivio Foreign Ft. Kanye West and Alicia Keys – “City of Gods”
Fivio Foreign has released a new single featuring Kanye West and Alicia Keys entitled “City of Gods.” The track is dedicated to Tahjay “T Dott” Dobson, and is set to appear on Fivio’s debut album B.I.B.L.E, slated for March 25. Listen to the song HERE.
10
Kali Ft. Yung Bleu – “UonU”
Rising rap sensation Kali shares her new single, “UonU,” ft. Yung Bleu; available today at all DSPs and streaming services HERE.
11
Trae the Truth – ‘Truth Season’
Trae Tha Truth drops his latest album, Truth Season: The United Streets Of America. The 17-song project is his first release of 2022. Stream it HERE.
12
$NOT – ‘Ethereal’
Almost two since the release of his last album, Beautiful Havoc, $NOT returns with Ethereal. The 14-track contains guest appearances from ASAP Rocky, Trippie Redd, Juicy J, Joey Badass and more. Check out the album HERE.
13
Alex Vaughn – “Mirage”
LVRN’s new Singer/Songwriter Alex Vaughn releases her soulful debut single “Mirage.” Check it out HERE.
14
Rema – “Calm Down”
Nigerian star Rema starts the year with a catchy record titled, Calm Down. The song was co-produced by Andre Vibez and London. Listen to it HERE.