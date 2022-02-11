New Music This Week: Jazmine Sullivan, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg And More

Happy Friday, folks. Today’s roundup of new music spans across generations, as we see releases from your more established artists, today’s powerful players, along with the up-and-coming stars of tomorrow.

This week, we have a new video from Pusha T featuring Kanye West called “Diet Coke,” a collaboration between Saweetie and H.E.R., Mary J. Blige’s 14th studio album, and Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa released Stoner’s Night, their “joint” project that was announced late last Friday. Today’s list of drops also includes new material from Trae tha Truth, Snoop Dogg, Jazmine Sullivan and more.

Check out our weekly roundup of new music below.