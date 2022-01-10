Watch: Netflix Releases New Teaser Trailer For Upcoming Kanye West Documentary, ‘jeen-yuhs’

Act 1 of the upcoming documentary jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy will be released in theaters nationwide by Iconic Events on February 10th, almost one week ahead of its Netflix debut. The digital streaming platform will release the trilogy over the span of three weeks, beginning on February 16th.

Directed by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, the documentary features never-before-seen footage of Kanye West, with the trilogy’s first act focusing on the Grammy Award-winning artist’s formative years. Coodie & Chike have been shooting footage for over twenty years and captured some of the highest and lowest moments of West’s life and career.

“For any fan or student of music today, this documentary is a must-see event and should be experienced in a movie theater with state-of-the-art sound systems. Through his work as a performer, producer, and entrepreneur, few artists or businessmen have had a greater impact on worldwide popular culture than Kanye West over the last twenty years,” Iconic Events Releasing CEO Steve Bunnell said in a press release. “His musical brilliance is unmistakable and undeniable – he has become a magnet for so much that bears his influence. jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is a film that offers rare and compelling insight into his world, and we’re tremendously excited to be partnering with TIME Studios to be offering this special opportunity for audiences across the country to see this event.”

“Everybody is born with a genius,” added Simmons, the project’s co-director. “When God blesses you with a vision and you move with belief in your purpose, you’ll be awakening to the fact that no matter what obstacles you face you will see that vision become reality. Trust god. Period.”

jeen-yuhs—produced by TIME Studios in collaboration with Iconic Events—is also scheduled to premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival later this month. The in-person ceremony was canceled due to the concerns from the global pandemic, but Sundance announced that a festival will be held virtually to adhere to health and safety protocols.