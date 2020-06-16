Pusha T and his wife of nearly two years, Virginia Williams, just welcomed their first child together. The rapper let the world in on the news, sharing several photos of his precious son on Instagram.

Posting a photo of his bright-eyed newborn, Pusha T (real name Terrence Thornton) announced the name of his adorable baby, “Nigel Brixx Thornton” who was born June 11th. Several of the rappers friends including Pharrell Williams, 2Chainz, Kelly Rowland and A$AP Ferg left their congratulations and well wishes in the comments.

Williams also gave us a glimpse of Pusha T in dad mode. The new mom shared a couple of photos of her husband and their son. Fatherhood looks great on you, Push!

The couple wed in July 2018 in their hometown of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Their wedding was attended by celebrity friends like Kanye West, Pharrell, The Dream, Fabolous and Trey Songz. The couple first announced they were expecting in December 2019 when Pusha dropped a holiday freestyle revealing they’d soon become parents.

Congratulations to this beautiful family!