New Music This Week: SZA, Coi Leray, Tank And More

Courtesy of Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records

Happy Friday, y’all. This week, we’ve got a whole list of new releases from artists of all genres. From hardcore hip-hop to the inspiration sounds of gospel, the good folks at ESSENCE have got you covered.

Today, the Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter SZA releases the deluxe edition of her debut album Ctrl to celebrate its fifth anniversary. This version contains its 14 original tracks along with seven additional songs. Saucy Santana drops his new single “Booty,” featuring Latto, Coi Leray shares a new single as part of Sprite’s Limelight program titled “The One,” and Pharrell Williams, Tyler, the Creator, and 21 Savage link up for the song “Cash In Cash Out,” ahead of next weekend’s Something In The Water festival. This week’s list also includes music from Benny the Butcher, Tank, Big Jade, and more.

Check this week’s edition of New Music Friday below.