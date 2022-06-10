New Music This Week: SZA, Coi Leray, Tank And More

Happy Friday, y’all. This week, we’ve got a whole list of new releases from artists of all genres. From hardcore hip-hop to the inspiration sounds of gospel, the good folks at ESSENCE have got you covered.
Today, the Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter SZA releases the deluxe edition of her debut album Ctrl to celebrate its fifth anniversary. This version contains its 14 original tracks along with seven additional songs. Saucy Santana drops his new single “Booty,” featuring Latto, Coi Leray shares a new single as part of Sprite’s Limelight program titled “The One,” and Pharrell Williams, Tyler, the Creator, and 21 Savage link up for the song “Cash In Cash Out,” ahead of next weekend’s Something In The Water festival. This week’s list also includes music from Benny the Butcher, Tank, Big Jade, and more.
Check this week’s edition of New Music Friday below.
01
SZA – ‘Ctrl’ (Deluxe)
Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter SZA releases the deluxe edition of her debut album Ctrl to celebrate its fifth anniversary. This version contains its 14 original tracks along with seven additional songs. Listen to it HERE.
02
Pharrell Williams, Tyler, the Creator & 21 Savage – “Cash In Cash Out”
Pharrell Williams shared a new song featuring 21 Savage and Tyler, the Creator. Stream the single “Cash In Cash Out” HERE.
03
Saucy Santana ft. Latto – “Booty”
Today, viral rapper and hitmaker Saucy Santana releases his anticipated new single “Booty” featuring Latto. Check out the new song HERE.
04
Coi Leray – “The One”
As part of Sprite’s Limelight program, rapper Coi Leray drops the new song “The One.” Listen to the single HERE.
05
Tank ft. J. Valentine – “Slow”
Ahead of his 10th and final album R&B Money, platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and producer Tank drops his new single “Slow,” featuring J. Valentine. Listen to the song HERE.
06
Big Jade ft. Peso Peso – “Pesos”
Beaumont, TX MC Big Jade releases her third single this year entitled “Pesos,” which features Peso Peso. Listen to it HERE.
07
Paloma Ford – “Bentley Truck”
After a bit of a hiatus, Paloma Ford drops her first track of 2022 titled “Bentley Truck.” Stream the new single HERE.
08
BeMyFiasco ft. Little Brother – “Outside The Lines”
On Wednesday, singer BeMyFiasco shared the visuals for her song “Outside The Lines.” Directed by Andrew Klein & Effie Speridakos, the song features Little Brother. Watch the video HERE.
09
Skillibeng ft. Fivio Foreign & French Montana – “Whap Whap”
Today, rising global Jamaican rap/dancehall trap artist Skillibeng drops the video for his remix of “Whap Whap” featuring Fivio Foreign & French Montana. Watch the video HERE.
10
Juicy J and Pi’erre Bourne – “This Fronto”
Juicy J and Pi’erre Bourne drop the lead single from the upcoming album Space Age Pimpin’ titled “This Fronto.” Listen to the song HERE.
11
Danger Mouse & Black Thought ft. Joey Bada$$, Russ and Dylan Cartlidge – “Because”
Check out Danger Mouse & Black Thought’s new song from their forthcoming collaborative album Cheat Codes. “Because” follows “No Gold Teeth” and it features contributions from Joey Bada$$, Russ, and Dylan Cartlidge. Listen to it HERE.
12
Benny the Butcher – “Welcome to the States”
Earlier this week Benny the Butcher shared a video for his new song “Welcome to the States.” Watch it HERE.
13
The Notorious B.I.G. – Life After Death (25th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Today, we have the re-release of The Notorious B.I.G.’s posthumous album Life After Death. Stream the deluxe edition HERE.
14
Marvin Sapp – Substance
Today, gospel legend Marvin Sapp releases his new 11-track album. Stream the project HERE.
15
Guap ft. Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y – “Pose”
Grammy-nominated Oakland-bred MC, Guap teamed up with award-winning artist Wiz Khalifa and rapper and songwriter Curren$y for a new single and video titled “Pose”. Listen and watch HERE.