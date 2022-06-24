New Music This Week: Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Lil Nas X And More

Happy Friday, folks. With this being shorter than others because of the observance on Juneteenth on Monday, the workload may have been a bit much, but you’ve made it to the end of the week, so now you can relax a bit. In the past few days, we’ve seen releases from some heavy hitters in the music industry. If you don’t know who we’re talking about, don’t worry – as always, we’ve got you.
Earlier this week, Beyoncé dropped “Break My Soul,” the first single from her upcoming album Renaissance, slated for release on July 29. Today, Chris Brown returns with his highly anticipated 10th studio album, Breezy, which features Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, Lil Wayne, WizKid, H.E.R., Bryson Tiller, Ella Mai, EST Gee, Blxst, Jack Harlow, Tory Lanez, and more. This new project gives fans a lot to look forward to ahead of his tour with Lil Baby. Lil Nas X also made headlines with his new song “Late to da Party,” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again.
Along with a collaborative single from Eminem and Snoop Dogg titled “From the D 2 the LBC,” today’s list also includes music from Lupe Fiasco, Roddy Ricch, French Montana and more. Check out the full roundup of new releases below.
01
Chris Brown – ‘Breezy’
Today, Chris Brown returns with his highly anticipated 10th studio album, Breezy
, which features Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, Lil Wayne, WizKid, H.E.R., Bryson Tiller, Lil Baby, Ella Mai, EST Gee, Blxst, Jack Harlow, Tory Lanez, and more. Listen to the album HERE
.
02
Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”
On Tuesday, Beyoncé dropped her new song “Break My Soul.” The track features a vocal sample from Big Freedia’s “Explode.” Stream the track HERE
.
03
Lil Nas X ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again – “Late to da Party”
Rapper Lil Nas X has officially shared the track “Late to da Party,” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Check out the new song HERE
.
04
Lupe Fiasco – ‘Drill Music in Zion’
Four years after the release of his Drogas Wave, Chicago-native Lupe Fiasco shares his eighth studio album, Drill Music in Zion
. The 10-track project features Ayesha Jaco and Nayirah. Stream the album HERE
.
05
Coi Leray – “Involved”
This rising superstar is back again with a new song titled “Involved.” Check out her new song HERE
.
06
Giveon – ‘Give Or Take’
Today, Giveon released his album, Give or Take
. The 15-track project includes the previously shared “Lie Again” and “For Tonight.” Stream the album HERE
.
07
Kalan.FrFr ft. Blxst – “No Stoppin”
Two of Los Angeles’ most talked about artists have come together for the new single “No Stoppin.” Hear the track HERE
.
08
French Montana and Harry Fraud – ‘Montega’
French Montana and Harry Fraud have come together for a new collaborative album, Montega
, which includes the single “Drive By” featuring Babyface Ray. Check it out HERE
.
09
Eminem and Snoop Dogg – “From the D 2 the LBC”
Eminem and Snoop Dogg dropped the single called “From the D 2 the LBC.” The track comes with a new video directed by James Larese. Watch the visuals for the song HERE
.
10
Don Q – ‘Corleone’
Today, rapper Don Q released his latest album Corleone
. The project features guest appearances from Icewear Vesso, Rowby Rebel, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, DreamDoll, and more. Listen to it HERE
.
11
YG ft. 21 Savage, Tyga, and BIA – “Run”
Ahead of the release of his upcoming sixth studio album, YG enlists 21 Savage, Tyga, and BIA for his latest track “Run.” Watch the video HERE
.
12
Roddy Ricch – ‘The Big 3’
Roddy Ricch drops off his newest project, The Big 3
. Clocking in at just under 10 minutes, the three-track EP features the songs “Real Talk,” “Tootsies,” and “No Mop.” Listen to it HERE
.
