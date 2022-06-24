New Music This Week: Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Lil Nas X And More

Happy Friday, folks. With this being shorter than others because of the observance on Juneteenth on Monday, the workload may have been a bit much, but you’ve made it to the end of the week, so now you can relax a bit. In the past few days, we’ve seen releases from some heavy hitters in the music industry. If you don’t know who we’re talking about, don’t worry – as always, we’ve got you.

Earlier this week, Beyoncé dropped “Break My Soul,” the first single from her upcoming album Renaissance, slated for release on July 29. Today, Chris Brown returns with his highly anticipated 10th studio album, Breezy, which features Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, Lil Wayne, WizKid, H.E.R., Bryson Tiller, Ella Mai, EST Gee, Blxst, Jack Harlow, Tory Lanez, and more. This new project gives fans a lot to look forward to ahead of his tour with Lil Baby. Lil Nas X also made headlines with his new song “Late to da Party,” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Along with a collaborative single from Eminem and Snoop Dogg titled “From the D 2 the LBC,” today’s list also includes music from Lupe Fiasco, Roddy Ricch, French Montana and more. Check out the full roundup of new releases below.