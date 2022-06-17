What To Watch For Juneteenth: Shows, Documentaries And Streaming Events

Courtesy of CNN

Juneteenth – or Freedom Day – is date the commemorates when the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. It was first observed in Galveston, Texas, where on June 19, 1865, the last slaves were informed of their freedom over two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

In recent years, Juneteenth has become a bit more mainstream due to the senseless killing of George Floyd, as well as the other incidents of police brutality and the years of unequal treatment towards people of color. In 2021, it was recognized as a federal holiday after President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth Nation Independence Day Act into law.

Many people celebrate Juneteenth in different ways. Whether you treat it as a day of service, or a time to spend with friends and family, just make sure you observe the holiday respectfully. If you decided to stay in the house this weekend, here are some movies and television to watch while celebrating Juneteenth.