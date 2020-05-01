Here’s Everything Coming To Netflix In May

The best part about quarantine? Binge-watching your favorite (new and old) series and films on Netflix, of course! The latest batch of film and television shows drops on Netflix Friday and we’re excited to have more content to add to our rotation.
After making a pivot from a traditional theater release, Issa Rae’s The Lovebirds will finally arrive this month, along with a number of original series such as Hollywood and The Eddy, which we highly recommend.
Below, check out the titles coming in May that you absolutely must stream.
All Day and A Night - May 1
Growing up in gang-fueled Oakland, Jahkor Abraham Lincoln is just trying to survive as a Black kid by any means necessary. But when things take a turn for the worse, he finds himself in prison with the one man he never wanted to see: his father.
Hollywood - May 1
A group of aspiring actors and filmmakers try to score their big break in this post–World War II Hollywood drama by Ryan Murphy and his Glee cowriter Ian Brennan. And the group will do whatever it takes to get there.
The Eddy - May 8
“La La Land” director Damien Chazelle's newest project sets its sights on the owner of a Paris jazz club that is plagued by financial problems. After getting tangled up with criminals to protect his business, he must also keep his band and his teenage daughter safe.
Charmed: Season 2 - May 9
In the CW’s fantasy reboot, Charmed returns and has the sisters learning more about their dark, complicated past. Following the events from the season one finale, the three sisters and Harry have to go into a witch’s witness protection and the rest of the second season begins to unravel from there.
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend - May 12
Netflix once again tries its hand at an interactive special with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Viewers will get to see Kimmy’s marriage to a prince and a confrontation with her kidnapper, the Reverend Dr. Richard Wayne Gary Wayne.
The Lovebirds - May 22
Perhaps the most anticipated release coming to Netflix this month is Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani’s The Lovebirds. The hilarious film sees Rae and Nanjiani as a couple who lands in hot water after witnessing a murder.
Blood & Water - Coming Soon
In case you needed another coming-of-age teen mystery drama, now you’ve got one. Based in Cape Town, South Africa, the show follows the exploits of the intelligent yet spontaneous 16-year-old Puleng Khumalo (played by Ama Qamata) as she investigates the cold case of her abducted-at-birth older sister.