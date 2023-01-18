Watch: Netflix Releases Trailer For ‘African Queens: Njinga’

Jada Pinkett Smith is donning her Executive Producer cap for a new documentary series exploring the lives of prominent and iconic African Queens, just in time for Black History Month.

African Queens will premiere February 15, 2023 on Netflix, with the first season covering the life and legacy of Njinga, the complex, captivating, and fearless 17th-century warrior queen of Ndongo and Matamba, the territory known in the modern day as Angola.

On top of executive producing, Pinkett Smith will narrate the series, which plays out as part dramatization, part historical documentary in four episodes.

The nation’s first-ever female ruler, Njinga earned a reputation for her blend of political and diplomatic skill with military prowess and became an icon of resistance. The series traces her rise and reign amid family betrayal and political rivalries.

Pinkett Smith recently took to her social media to excitedly tease her new series and give fans a sneak peek at its first trailer.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 30: Jada Pinkett Smith arrives at the Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation” Los Angeles Premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

“Happy 2023 everybody! I have teamed with Netflix and Nutopia to produce a docu-series about the life of one of my favorite African Queens — Queen Njinga” she wrote to her 11.5 million followers. “The series premieres February 15 for Black History Month. I hope you will tune in to honor the legacy of this powerful warrior queen whose story was almost lost and forgotten.”

Take a look at the trailer below.