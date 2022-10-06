Jada Pinkett-Smith Set To Release Memoir Documenting Her Journey In Life, Love And The Film Industry

Photo by Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Actress and talk show host Jada Pinkett-Smith is set to publish a currently-untitled memoir with Dey Street Books, a HarperCollins imprint, next fall.

“Jada Pinkett Smith chronicles lessons learned in the course of a difficult but riveting journey — a rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power,” read in a press release reported by People.

The announcement also states that in the book, Smith “reveals her unconventional upbringing in Baltimore — from the child of two addicts to a promising theater student and a violent interlude as a petty drug-dealer — followed by a parallel rise to stardom alongside her close friend 2Pac, then falling in love with and marrying Will Smith, and a joyous embrace of motherhood.”

“In crisis at age 40, Jada recounts the excruciating choices she was forced to make to redefine her life in every way,” the publisher also said.

The host of Facebook’s Red Table Talk has experienced her fair share of trials and tribulations throughout her life, as well as in several highly-publicized events in recent years. In this upcoming memoir, Smith wants to give readers a deeper look into not only who she is as an entertainer, but also as a woman and human being.

“At the center of all the speculation and false stories is a woman who, like so many women, has had to reconcile her personhood with the needs of those she loves,” stated Carrie Thornton, Dey Street Books VP. “This memoir is Jada giving the world her truth, taking readers on a journey from lost girl to woman warrior. It is my great honor to take that journey with her.”