Michelle Buteau Gets New Scripted Netflix Comedy, ‘Survival of the Thickest’

Congratulations are in order for actress, host, and comedian Michelle Buteau! Netflix has just greenlit a new scripted comedy series based on her critically acclaimed book of essays, Survival of the Thickest.

The First Wives Club star and host of Netflix’s The Circle co-created the show alongside Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, who will also serve as showrunner. The series will be executive produced by Ravi Nandan and Alli Reich from A24.

Buteau’s book of essays based on her experiences in life, love, and career was first published in hardcover in 2020. The paperback version is set to be released on February 1 ahead of the show’s production.

Survival of the Thickest will tell the story of Mavis Beaumont (played by Buteau), a Black, plus-sized, and newly single woman who unexpectedly finds herself having to rebuild her life after putting all her eggs in one man’s basket. Dusting herself off after the failed relationship and finding new focus in life, she’s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss.

“It’s been so damn amazing finding a home with Netflix,” she said of the partnership. Buteau is clearly a favorite over at Netflix. In addition to her hosting gig with The Circle, Buteau also has a stand-up comedy special Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia, narrates The Principles of Pleasure docuseries, co-starred in the feature film Always Be My Maybe and the series Tales of the City, and is also set to host season 2 of Barbecue Showdown.

“To say I’m excited to continue my relationship with them is an understatement. I’m over the moon and I’m under it! Danielle has been a dream partner and I can’t wait to share what we’ve been cooking up.”

“Michelle Buteau is many things: a brilliant writer, a gifted stand-up comedian and an empowering performer,” said Tracey Pakosta, Head of Comedy at Netflix. “But above all else: she is one of the funniest people alive. Paired with Danielle Sanchez-Witzel – one of TV’s sharpest visionaries – Survival of the Thickest will bring Michelle’s unique point of view to life.”

We will follow up with more news as production gets underway.