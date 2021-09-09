‘First Wives Club’ Renewed for Season 3 on BET+

Good news for fans of BET+ hit dramedy series First Wives Club! Bree, Ari, Hazel, and newcomer Jayla will all return to continue their story of friendship, fun, and romantic hijinks once again as Season 3 has been officially confirmed.

The writers have reportedly just gotten to work on the next season’s twists and turns after summer’s season 2 left fans clamoring to know what happens next.

The brainchild of writer Tracy Oliver, perhaps best known for her work on the record-setting 2017 comedy film Girls Trip, First Wives Club follows the friendship bond between four professional women with tumultuous love lives leaning on each other for support, strength, and the occasional accomplice to a minor crime. Michelle Buteau, Jill Scott, Ryan Michelle Bathé, and Michelle Mitchenor will each reprise their roles as the main ladies, with support from RonReaco Lee and Mark Tallman as love interests Gary and David, respectively.

This is the second big new season news for BET+ comedy in a manner of weeks, as their other summer breakout hit, The Ms. Pat Show, was also recently granted a second season run after just a few short months on streaming.