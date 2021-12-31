What’s New And Black On Netflix In January

Follow a trap legend as he transforms from a certified East Atlanta Santa into a major Florida drug lord in a surprisingly progressive candy coated crime flick. Examine your love of a Louis-touting, MacBook-tapping manhattanite by rewatching the first of a swanky city series.
Follow an FBI agent toting her baby bump with her on the trail of some sketchy decimal swappers. Join a top secret mission to save the world from itself. Watch a researcher reassemble footage that could have the key to a serious conspiracy. Relive classic comedy moments before taking in some of the new specials recapping our society’s issues. Spend a bit more time thinking about those bundles you splurged on by checking out a documentary that travels across the globe to ask some tough questions, or escape in the shallow issues of a bunch of twenty-somethings turning one another on underneath the Texan sun.
Looking for a night of family fun? Follow a group of fairies balancing scholarship and superpowers in a mystical saga. See a group of dinosaurs go rogue in the next installment of a beloved franchise, stroll down the riverside with a colorful cast of critters, chase a precious puppy as he sets off on adventures with his four-legged squad, or catch a touching gridiron tale inspired by a true story that lets you revisit familiar faces in new settings.
See what’s new and Black on Netflix below so you can huddle up and enjoy a night in.
01
Raw – 1/1
Send the kiddies to bed and settle in for this provocative stand up.
(Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
02
Good Hair – 1/1
This 2009 documentary from Chris Rock explores the relationship between Black women and their hair going from the bathroom countertop to Indian temples to tell the story.
Chris Rock Productions and HBO Films
03
Gothika- 1/1
This supernatural horror movie brings the ghosts and the gore.
Warner Brothers
04
Sex And The City The Movie – 1/1
The new chapter might be serving with Nicole Ari Parker but we still want justice – and a better handbag –for our girl Jennifer Hudson.
Warner Brothers
05
Spring Breakers -1/10
Gucci Mane serves big “say hello to the bad guy,” energy in this fun fluorescent crime saga.
A24 Films
06
The House – 1/14
Susan Wokoma, Ayesha Antoine, and Jason Barnett voice roles in this eerie stop motion anthology.
Jermaine Fowler is the voice of Benny in this family friendly pick.
Netflix
09
Homefront -1/17
Omar Benson Miller and Amin Joseph appear in this story about a DEA agent who moves to a small town but can’t escape the underworld’s grasp.
Millennium Films; Nu Image; Endgame Releasing
10
Too Hot To Handle – 1/19
Another group of hotties adopts a (mostly) hands off policy.
Netflix
11
Friendsgiving -1/21
Aisha Tyler, Deon Cole, and Wanda Sykes gather with friends for a delightfully dysfunctional alternative holiday celebration.
Netflix
12
Ozark – 1/21
Maya Miller joins the Missouri madness.
Netflix
13
Outside The Wire – 1/22
Join Anthony Mackie, Elliot Edusah, and one of ESSENCE’s sexiest men of 2021 Damson Idris on a mission to save the world from itself.
Netflix
14
Fate: The Winx Club Saga – 1/22
The next step in the supernatural saga focuses on the life of teens balancing love, life, and super powers.
Fate: The Winx Saga – Production Stills
Netflix
15
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous – 1/22
Paul-Mikél Williams, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Secunda Wood, and Keston John voice characters in this series about a group of teens working together to dodge dinosaurs on a deserted island.
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous – Production Stills Netflix
16
Go Dog Go – 1/26
A pair of pooch besties band together to aid the citizens of Pawston in this cute cartoon.
Netflix
17
Home Team – 1/28
Isaiah Mustafa, Bryant Tardy, Ashley D. Kelley, Christopher Farrar, and one of the best voices on BET’s Comic View ever – Lavell Crawford appear in this pick.
Home Team (L-R) Jacob Perez as Marcos, Taylor Lautner as Troy Lambert, Christopher Farrar as Jason, Kevin James as Sean Payton, Gary Valentine as Mitch Bizone, Manny Magnus as Harlan, Tait Blum as Connor. Cr. Scott Yamano/Netflix
18
We Are: The Brooklyn Saints – 1/29
A group of dedicated coaches and parents work to support a youth football team.