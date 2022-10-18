WATCH: Michael B. Jordan Fights For Survival In The Official Trailer For ‘Creed III’

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors in ‘Creed III.” | MGM Studios

The official trailer for Creed III starring Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors has arrived.

Yesterday, Jordan spoke to dozens of media professionals across the country in a virtual presentation ahead of today’s launch. Moderated by Kelley L. Carter, Senior Entertainment Reporter for ESPN’s Andscape, the forum discussions shed new light on the third installment of the popular Creed franchise, as well as how Jordan has adjusted to his dual role as actor, as well as director of the film. In what marks his directorial debut, the New Jersey native spoke about what prompted his decision to make this career pivot.

“I think for me it was the perfect time,” Jordan during the press conference. “I think growing up on set, in the industry over 20 years – I started out doing background work and extra work and just kind of just seeing the sets evolve, seeing everybody’s job, seeing how a real production’s storytelling took place.”

“I finally got to this place in my career where I wanted to tell a story and not just be in front of the camera, not just execute somebody else’s vision,” he added.

Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed in ‘Creed III.’ | MGM Studios

The news of Jordan taking the reins of Creed from highly touted directors such as Ryan Coogler and Steven Caple, Jr., came as a surprise to some, but with years of experience in the film and television industry, the Fruitvale Station star was more than up for the task.

“It was the most challenging thing that I’ve ever done so far by, by far, just daily pushing myself to new limits learning how to communicate and really get what’s in your head and have other people pick up on that passion, on that enthusiasm and want to execute your vision to the best of their ability,” stated Jordan.

“That’s not an easy task to do,” he continued. “So I just felt like everything was just lining up perfectly for this opportunity for me.”

Several of the series’ core cast will reprise their roles for Creed III – which includes Phylicia Rashad, Tessa Thompson, and Wood Harris. It has been said that Sylvester Stallone wouldn’t be in the film, there’s still hope that the Rocky creator will make a small appearance at some point in the movie.

Alongside the aforementioned actors, the newest (and perhaps most significant) addition to the cast is Majors, who will play Anderson Dame, Adonis’ primary antagonist. Majors, who starred HBO’s Lovecraft Country, Da 5 Bloods, and The Harder They Fall, built a genuine bond with the director of Creed III, which really helped during the filming process.

Jonathan Majors as Anderson Dame in ‘Creed III.’ | MGM Studios

“Jonathan Majors is incredible,” Jordan said. “Very, very blessed and lucky to have him be a part of this, this story. And for me as a director, just to have that running mate and have that scene partner you know, it made all the difference in the world.”

“I think he’s extremely talented,” he added. “The world is finding out daily, you know, how incredible this man is in the work that he does, is finally getting the props that’s due.”

After praising his on-screen wife Thompson, the Black Panther star broke the news that he would hold a special trailer screening in Atlanta for the students of Morehouse, Clark Atlanta, Spelman, and Morris Brown. Carter asked him to elaborate more on this, to which he responded: “it’s really important for me to get this movie to HBCUs, but then also just the representation.”

“I want to be able to let them see themselves on screen in a really big way and whatever I can do to help ingrain that and be around and be a part, and just be of service,” Jordan concluded.

Creed III is set for a worldwide theatrical release on March 3, 2023. But until then, take a look at the film’s first official trailer.