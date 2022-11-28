Megan Thee Stallion Makes History With Forbes Cover

When Megan Thee Stallion told Forbes staffer Jabari Young, “I’m trying to really build something” during their cover story interview, the Houston rapper was already in the process of making history. With the release of today’s magazine, Megan has become the first Black woman to cover the publication’s 30 under 30 issue.

With an estimated $13 million in earnings for 2022 from a mix of ticket sales, record royalties, and endorsements, the quote in full — captured as Megan prepared to host SNL for the first time on October 15 — speaks to the grind behind that figure.

“I can’t slow down right now,” she said. “I’ll take a break when I’m dead. I’m trying to really build something.When I start sitting, I feel like I’m not doing enough or I’m giving somebody else the opportunity to pass me.”

Megan first landed on Forbes’ annual 30 Under 30 list in 2019, but it’s recent endorsements– like her estimated $2 million Super Bowl Cheetos ad– and deals with other major brands like Nike, Revlon, Cash App and Popeyes that make her a standout this year. There’s also her commitment to only being a part of campaigns that are an organic fit for her own personal brand.

“I cannot fake it, said the ESSENCE September/October 2021 cover star. “If I’m not naturally into it, I don’t want to sell it.”

Read Megan Thee Stallion’s full cover story here.