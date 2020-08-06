Megan Thee Stallion Did Her Own Makeup For Her First Revlon Photo Shoot

Photo: Getty

Not only is Megan Thee Stallion an official hot girl, but the critically acclaimed superstar is now the new face of Revlon.

The “Savage” and “Hot Girl Summer” artist, shared the news in an Instagram post on Thursday, that announced her new role with the iconic American beauty brand.

“Hotties, you are looking at Revlon’s new Global Brand Ambassador,” Megan captioned an image from her first photo shoot with the brand. (A second photo confirmed she did her makeup herself .)

“We definitely have some hot things coming soon for all my hotties, and I’m so excited for all of y’all to live bold with me,” she continued.

Revlon confirmed the tastemaker’s new role in a press release that revealed the partnership had been a year in the making.

“When we first approached her about a partnership nearly a year ago, we were drawn to her confidence and fierce ambition as much as her power to hold nothing back. She loves to express herself with makeup and is a constant inspiration to her fans on living boldly. It’s that authenticity and unapologetic spirit that we admire, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Revlon family,” said Silvia Galfo, Revlon Global Brand President.

Beginning this month, Megan will begin appearing on behalf of Revlon across all media platforms—taking her place among famous brand ambassadors of past and present, including accomplished fashion models Adwoa Aboah, and Eniola Abioro.