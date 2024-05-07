WATCH: Kelly Rowland, Lil Wayne And More Featured On ‘Mavericks With Mav Carter’ Season 2

Courtesy of SpringHill

Mavericks with Mav Carter, a SpringHill series where one-on-one conversations with guests unfold, revealing their inspiring paths to success, is set to return for its second season on May 8.

The premiere episode will feature singer, songwriter, actress, film producer and television host Kelly Rowland. Known for her rise to fame as a member of Destiny’s Child, one of the world’s best-selling girl groups, Kelly shares her candid thoughts on returning to the studio, overcoming self doubt, and the continuous pursuit of artistic excellence.

“With this series, I have the privilege of sitting down with some of the most important leaders and changemakers of our time – people who are true mavericks in every sense of the word,” said Maverick Carter. “I’m blessed to have these conversations with them because first and foremost, I’m curious about who they are and what they do. As they open up and share their stories, I’m listening and learning about them myself. It’s an incredible experience and something I’m very fortunate to get to do and share with everyone.”

Each episode unveils stories of those rewriting the rules and shaping the culture. Mavericks with Mav Carter Season 2 will take viewers on a journey of self discovery like never seen before. In addition to Rowland, viewers can also see notable figures such as Lil Wayne and more.

The second season of Mavericks with Mav Carter premieres Wednesday, May 8, on SpringHill’s YouTube Channel.