LeBron James Taps Black Woman To Help Lead His Production Company 

LeBron James’ SpringHill Company just gained a new leader.

Geraldine Pamphile has been named as an executive vp, international to support the brand in taking full advantage of opportunities to bring its storytelling and intellectual property to international audiences, according to an exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter (HR).

She was previously in top roles at the NBA and Trace, a French music and urban culture group.

“I have followed The SpringHill Company closely for the past few years, and I’m deeply inspired by what this talented team has built,” said Pamphile in the HR report. “It’s a privilege to bring my experience and deep roster of relationships to help grow the company and break new ground in global territories.”

The company is in capable hands, as she previously worked for an Asian Pacific-based basketball league in which she drove 90 percent of the revenue across media and merchandising businesses, before coming back to the U.S.

SpringHill president Devin Johnson told the outlet: “With over 20 years of experience driving value at the intersection of media, technology, sports and entertainment, I know Geraldine will be a valuable addition to the TSHC team as she oversees our international strategy. He added: “We are committed to unlocking meaningful opportunities to expand our global footprint and extend our mission of empowerment throughout the world.”

In 2021, SpringHill was reportedly valued at $725 million after striking a deal led by New York-based RedBird Capital Partners to acquire a significant minority stake in the company.

“We’ll be able to finance our own projects,” Maverick Carter, SpringHill co-founder said in an interview with the outlet. “We’re going to build up our physical production arm so we’ll be able to finance and control the production of the things we make, so when we talk about empowering creators, we can really leave creators in control.”