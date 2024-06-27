EXCLUSIVE: Keke Palmer Releases Trailer For New Scripted Comedy Series, ‘Bosses’

Courtesy of KeyTV

Today, KeyTV announced that the Emmy award-winning superstar Keke Palmer is set to debut her new scripted comedy, Bosses, on June 28.

In the new series, Sharon Palmer, Keke’s mother and manager, is riding off the success of Keke’s skyrocketing career when she decides to open up her own talent management company. Together with her new staff, they chronicle their climb to success in the ever-changing entertainment industry.

“Bosses is a comedic look at the world of talent management, bringing a fresh and sometimes, all too real, take to what it’s like to be behind the scenes,” Keke Palmer tells ESSENCE. “Being able to work with my mother Sharon in this is a special treat—I’m thrilled to bring this project to life with such an incredible team and to continue our mission at KeyTV Network of amplifying new perspectives that haven’t been explored.”

Bosses is follow up to the hit viral series That’s The Gag, and is created and executive produced by Palmer, Matt Cullen and Troy LaPersonerie. Sharon Palmer, Lenoria Addison, and Josh Zakaria also serve as executive producers.

The digital series debuts Friday, June 28 at 10AM/PT, with episodes airing weekly on KeyTV Network’s YouTube and Facebook.